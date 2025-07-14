Border czar Tom Homan defends ICE agents masking up in clash with podcast host: 'Let me answer'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trump administration border czar Tom Homan said Sunday he believes it’s entirely reasonable that Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents (ICE) are wearing masks while arresting illegal immigrants in a new podcast exchange.

In an interview on Politico’s "The Conversation" podcast, Homan told host Dasha Burns that agents are masking up because they have become targets for attacks.

"The attacks on ICE is unprecedented, 700% increased. And we're not even talking about the doxing of agents, their spouses and their children," he said, noting people revealing ICE agents’ identities and home addresses to the public.

Burns noted some Americans have been critical of footage showing ICE agents wearing masks or finding other ways to obscure their identities while arresting illegal immigrants, and others have raised concerns about copycats who can masquerade as ICE agents for nefarious purposes.

"I think one of the things that's had a lot of folks up in arms is that ICE agents — unlike other law enforcement — have been masked to protect their identities. That's not something that we've really had on this scale in this country. Do you––," she said, as Homan interjected in a clip flagged by The Daily Caller.

"Well, we never had the scale of attacks on ICE we have now — up 700% attacks on ICE, doxing against ICE agents," he said.

During the Fourth of July weekend, 10 individuals attacked a detention center in Alvarado, Texas where the Department of Homeland Security was holding people accused of immigration violations. Authorities charged the suspects with attempted murder of a federal officer after one of them shot a police officer in the neck during the attack.

The officer is expected to make a full recovery.

Later that weekend, a suspect in a "utility vest" and armed with an assault rifle fired dozens of rounds at federal agents and a U.S. Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, near the U.S.-Mexico border, on Monday.

A police officer was injured before authorities say they shot and killed the assailant, identified as 27-year-old Ryan Louis Mosqueda.

During their interview, Burns pointed out to Homan how other law enforcement groups haven’t adopted the practice of masking up during their operations.

"Name a police agency that has a 700% increase in assaults. Name one. You can't," Homan said, as Burns admitted she hadn’t "looked at that date."

"So, they're wearing masks to help give them some sort of protection," Homan said elsewhere, adding the question, "The same people that are complaining about ICE wearing masks, have they ever said anything about BLM protesters wearing masks?"

Burns tried to get a word in edgewise, but Homan didn’t let up.

"Let me answer though. Let me answer. Did they ever say anything about the masked protesters that became criminals on college campuses that threatened Jewish students and took over buildings, destroyed property? They were all wearing masks. Did anybody pass legislation saying they can't wear a mask during a protest? No."

"There needs to be some level of protection, because the attacks is unprecedented," Homan added.