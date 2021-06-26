Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Bongino: Democrat Party stands for anti-work, high-crime policies

The host of Fox News' 'Unfiltered' also lashed out against progressives AOC and Bernie Sanders

By Andrew Kugle | Fox News
'Are the Democrats dumb or are they purposefully destroying the country?': Dan Bongino Video

Dan Bongino opens his show 'Unfiltered' with a fiery monologue directed toward the Democrats he says are destroying our nation

Fox News anchor Dan Bongino unleashed on what he called the Democrat Party's anti-work and high-crime policies during his Saturday monologue on his show "Unfiltered."

"Are the Democrats purposely destroying the country, or are they just dumb?" Bongino began his monologue. "If you have a battle plan to destroy this country, one of the first things I would do is separate people from the dignity of work. I mean no work, no products, no medicine, no food, no nothing. 

"Another thing," he continued, "I would cause chaos in the streets by doing everything you could to make sure public safety was in jeopardy and people had to rely on the government for everything because they were in fear. The Democrats know that these things they are doing right now."

NYC PRIDE ORGANIZER SAYS POLICE UNIFORM IS A ‘SYMBOL OF OPPRESSION, A SYMBOL OF VIOLENCE, A SYMBOL OF FEAR’ 

The first major piece of legislation Democrats in Congress and the Biden administration pushed was their nearly $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that provided supplemental cash benefit for those on unemployment. Many small businesses have attributed this additional benefit from preventing workers going back to their jobs. 

"Where are Republicans standing up against this and standing up boldly for the dignity of work?" Bongino asked. "Separating people from the dignity of work and giving the money to not work? It's not just not compassionate, it's evil. You are robbing them of everything, every opportunity."

He went on to blast Democrats like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for lecturing Americans about income inequality but enjoying a luxurious lifestyle themselves. 

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., appears with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in Des Moines, Iowa, Nov. 9, 2019. (Getty Images)

"AOC drives a nice Tesla. Why a Tesla?" he asked about the progressive lawmaker. "She can donate her Tesla to someone else." 

Bongino stressed the importance of work to society and to the self-respect of individuals. He warned that the absence of this self-respect can lead to chaos like the recent surge in crime in cities across the country. 

"All work is dignified. It allows you to add value to this society, to earn your keep not live off the hard work of others," he said. "As I mentioned in the beginning, the Democrats are separating people from the dignity of work. They know and they don't care. They are destroying this country. They are now the party of anti-work. Not only that, they want to cause public chaos, too. We have street chaos, crime is erupting liberal cities all over this country right now."

