Bongino: 'Flush your money down the toilet' before the government gets it

Dan Bongino, host of " The Dan Bongino Show " on Fox Nation , told viewers on "The Five" Thursday to "flush your money down the toilet before the government gets it" as Democrats move to pass a $3.5 trillion economic overhaul package.

Bongino's comment comes amid Democratic infighting over a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package aimed at furthering President Biden's domestic agenda.

"There’s no good stuff in there. This thing is a forest fire of [a bill]," Bongino said. "You might as well flush your money down the toilet before the government gets it because it will actually be better spent," "The Five" guest-host told viewers.

Progressive House Democrats have vowed to oppose the infrastructure bill, which already passed the Senate, unless it moves in tandem with the party’s $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. Moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who supports the infrastructure bill, said he would not support the reconciliation bill due to its price tag.

The House joined the Senate on Thursday to approve a bill to fund the government through Dec. 3 and avert a government shutdown for now.

If passed, Bongino said the bill will only further destabilize an economy crippled by COVID lockdowns and government overreach.

"Whatever the government spends money on, it destroys," he said. "You have a $3.5 trillion spending bill. you think we would ask the basic question. What are we buying? We are buying government. But does government not suck? No, it does suck. Think about it," he said.

"Where big government’s the biggest, everything sucks and were always complaining – and yet we want bigger government to fix the big government that really sucked before," he continued. "It’s like are you guys ever gonna wake up and be like, this is kind of a dumb idea? Government's really terrible, and maybe the private sector can do this better."

Bongino characterized the overhaul spending bill as the "largest transfer from poor people and wealthy people to the upper-middle-class in American history."

"You could be a Massachusetts family earning $300k a year," he said, "and you can entitle yourself to about $20,000 and government benefits. Please explain to me in what universe that is a good thing to your means testing."