Bongino details FBI’s ‘zero-fail mission’ after hunting stand found near Trump’s Air Force One exit area

Secret Service discovered stand during security sweep at Palm Beach International Airport

Taylor Penley
FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss President Donald Trump's crime crackdown, the bureau's investigation into a hunting stand near the Air Force One landing zone and more.  

The FBI is using all "forensic tools" at its disposal to probe a recently discovered hunting stand overlooking President Donald Trump's Air Force One exit area at the Palm Beach International Airport, Deputy Director Dan Bongino said Monday.

"[Secret Service was] very concerned," Bongino said, telling "Fox & Friends" the agency discovered the hunting stand during a security sweep.

FBI Director Kash Patel ordered an "immediate response" once informed of the situation. 

FBI INVESTIGATES HUNTING STAND WITH SIGHT LINE TO TRUMP'S AIR FORCE ONE EXIT AREA AT PALM BEACH AIRPORT

Trump standing on steps of Air Force one

President Donald Trump stands on the ramp of Air Force One as he departs for Alaska to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate for an end to the war in Ukraine, from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Aug. 15, 2025. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

"I believe we had our plane flown down there. This hunting stand was appropriately dismantled. It's being flown to our lab," Bongino continued.

"I believe it's there right now, and all the forensic tools we have, from digital tools to biometric tools, are all going to be applied to try to find out who put this up there and why."

Agents found the stand last Thursday, prior to Trump's return to West Palm Beach. Patel previously told Fox News Digital that no individuals were located at the scene.

TRUMP BOARDS AF1 QUICKLY, USING SMALL STAIRS DUE TO 'INCREASED SECURITY MEASURES': WH OFFICIAL

a tree stand discovered by the secret service

U.S. Secret Service discovered a hunting stand near the airport President Donald Trump uses in Florida on Thursday, Oct. 16. (US Secret Service)

"Fox & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones highlighted recent instances of political violence involving snipers, including the July 2024 assassination attempt against Trump as well as the assassination of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk last month.

Bongino said the U.S. Secret Service has made multiple security modifications in response, including expanding its perimeter around the airport.

Trump boards AF1 using small stairs due to ‘increased security measures’ Video

"I think you saw the modifications with the discovery of this hunting stand set up in the tree outside of West Palm Beach," he added.

"This is a zero-fail mission… You can't have a mistake here… I've been a Secret Service agent and now an FBI agent and with the NYPD. I can tell you, this is one of those missions where there's no do-overs."

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

