Bongino details FBI’s ‘zero-fail mission’ after hunting stand found near Trump’s Air Force One exit area

The FBI is using all "forensic tools" at its disposal to probe a recently discovered hunting stand overlooking President Donald Trump's Air Force One exit area at the Palm Beach International Airport, Deputy Director Dan Bongino said Monday.

"[Secret Service was] very concerned," Bongino said, telling "Fox & Friends" the agency discovered the hunting stand during a security sweep.

FBI Director Kash Patel ordered an "immediate response" once informed of the situation.

"I believe we had our plane flown down there. This hunting stand was appropriately dismantled. It's being flown to our lab," Bongino continued.

"I believe it's there right now, and all the forensic tools we have, from digital tools to biometric tools, are all going to be applied to try to find out who put this up there and why."

Agents found the stand last Thursday, prior to Trump's return to West Palm Beach. Patel previously told Fox News Digital that no individuals were located at the scene.

"Fox & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones highlighted recent instances of political violence involving snipers, including the July 2024 assassination attempt against Trump as well as the assassination of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk last month.

Bongino said the U.S. Secret Service has made multiple security modifications in response, including expanding its perimeter around the airport.

"I think you saw the modifications with the discovery of this hunting stand set up in the tree outside of West Palm Beach," he added.

"This is a zero-fail mission… You can't have a mistake here… I've been a Secret Service agent and now an FBI agent and with the NYPD. I can tell you, this is one of those missions where there's no do-overs."