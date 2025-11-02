Boko Haram kidnapping survivor praises Trump as he weighs 'vicious' military action in Nigeria

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As President Donald Trump weighs a "vicious" military response to the persecution of Christians in Nigeria, one Islamist terror survivor is speaking out in support.

"I want to thank and applaud President Donald Trump for designating Nigeria as a CPC [Country of Particular Concern] because this is one of the things that we have always wanted," Paul Adamu said Sunday on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

Adamu, a Christian living in Nigeria, was kidnapped two years ago by the jihadist militant group Boko Haram while traveling to Cameroon to meet colleagues. He says his ordeal reflects the growing danger faced by Christians across the region and hopes U.S. action will help end years of brutal attacks.

"I would say that Nigeria is the worst place to be as a Christian," he told Rachel Campos-Duffy.

"We wake up every day with news of killings, every day with the news of the massacring of Christians. It's what is happening here in Nigeria."

President Trump announced Saturday that the U.S. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to the West African nation if its government continues to allow the killing of Christians, and may even go into the country "guns-a-blazing" to "completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists" responsible.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu fired back at Trump's claims shortly after, denying that widespread violence targets Christians.

"The characterization of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians," he said.

Adamu says he has witnessed the persecution of Christians firsthand — women mourning their husbands, children crying for parents and parents grieving for children.

"There is nothing anybody will tell me because I have been here for as long as I know. I've been in these places where these attacks have taken place…" he said.

"I've been to churches that have been burnt down. These are not things that I've heard from the news or someone telling me. This is something that I witnessed somewhere I've been myself.

"I've witnessed where terrorism is at the highest point, where people are killed and slaughtered like chickens every day," he added.

Fox News' Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.