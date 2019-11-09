Blue Lives Matter NYC founder: Fewer police would die if politicians allowed them to do their jobs

Founder of New York City Blue Lives Matter Joseph Imperatrice said Saturday that if police were allowed to "do their job" nationwide, there would be fewer people carrying illegal firearms.

On Tuesday, the Dayton Police Department announced via Twitter that Detective Jorge Del Rio "succumbed to a line of duty injury" after being shot twice in the face while serving a drug-related warrant.

Del Rio, a 30-year veteran of the department, was shot while working with a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) task force, Police Chief Richard Biehl had said.

Cash, fentanyl, and marijuana, along with three weapons each containing a 30-round magazine, were recovered from the scene, investigators said.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends: Weekend," Imperatrice told host Pete Hegseth that the increasing frequency of police death in our country is happening because of misinformation from politicians nationwide.

"And, they go out there and they think it's okay," he said.

"We have the incident going nationwide especially in New York City where people are going to get locked up and they're going to be thrown back on the streets."

Imperatrice added that criminals know that they "can pretty much push the envelope and get away with it" and that this perpetrator is "an individual with an indifference for human life that just willingly and intentionally killed an officer."

"People aren't afraid to carry firearms nowadays and if we allowed police officers nationwide to do their job, put fear into people that if they do get stopped they're going to get locked up, less people are going to be carrying illegal firearms, he told Hegseth.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, 35 police officers have been killed in the line of duty in 2019

Fox News' Melissa Leon contributed to this report.