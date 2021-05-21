Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Bloomberg columnist declares DeSantis the 'pandemic winner' despite being 'vilified in the media'

'In charting Florida’s pandemic course, DeSantis took an enormous gamble. It’s paid off for his state'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
close
Media top headlines May 21Video

Media top headlines May 21

Fallout for CNN's Chris Cuomo after he inappropriately advised his brother Andrew on handling harassment allegations and more round today's top media headlines.

Bloomberg Opinion columnist Joe Nocera declared on Friday that Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the "pandemic winner."

"Can anyone doubt it?" Nocera asked. "As the country tries to recover from the pandemic, psychologically as well as economically, Florida is way ahead of just about every other state in the U.S. As of March, its unemployment rate was 4.7%, compared with New York's 8.5% and California's 8.3%. The Census Bureau reports that more than 250,000 people moved to Florida last year, second only to Texas. From all indications, the influx has only accelerated in 2021."

Nocera pointed to DeSantis's early push to reopen his state which helped Florida businesses, requiring schools to stay open, and his state's low COVID death rate.

POLITICO MOCKED FOR DESANTIS ‘HIT PIECE’ ABOUT ‘SCARRED’ EX-STAFFERS: HE'S NO ‘AMY KLOBUCHAR’

"DeSantis was vilified in the media, especially when Covid cases spiked last year. (I was among the skeptics after rooting for him earlier.)" Nocera admitted. "Many public health officials predicted that his policies would be disastrous. His critics took to calling him #DeathSantis. But they were wrong."

He explained, "For whatever reason, the virus did not flatten Florida the way it did New York, Rhode Island or Arizona. The nation’s third-most populous state ranks 20th in cases per capita and 27th in deaths per capita. Whether DeSantis was adept or merely lucky, the result has been something to brag about. Which, of course, is exactly what he’s been doing."

Ron DeSantis calls arrest of gym owners an 'overreach'Video

The Bloomberg columnist said DeSantis's pandemic strategy has "created something akin to a gold rush atmosphere" with people and businesses migrating to the Sunshine State, calling it a "nirvana" for restauranteurs in South Florida and invoking the state's "sense of optimism, a go-go dynamism."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There is no question that DeSantis is hoping to capitalize on Florida’s pandemic record to make the case that his policies, which were embraced by the right and scorned by the left, actually worked," Nocera wrote. "He’ll point to the failure of remote learning in Democratic strongholds, the deaths and hospitalizations in states that insisted that people wear masks outdoors and the closings of thousands of small businesses that resulted from long lockdowns. Like Trump, he wears the criticism from the left like a badge of honor."

He later concluded, "In charting Florida’s pandemic course, DeSantis took an enormous gamble. It’s paid off for his state. And for better or worse, it’s paid off for him as well."

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.