BLM chapter sparks outrage after posting pro-Palestinian cartoon referencing Hamas terrorists

The Chicago Black Lives Matter chapter sparked outrage on Tuesday after it posted a graphic of a paraglider with the Palestinian flag that read "I Stand With Palestine." The group has since deleted the post.

The BLM Chicago account accompanied the X post with the caption "That is all that is it!" The post was later updated by X, formerly known as Twitter, with a community note that read "On October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists in paragliders attacked a music festival in Israel, killing over 260 people."

On Saturday morning, thousands of attendees at the Tribe of Nova music festival in southern Israel were ambushed by Hamas terrorists who killed hundreds and took others captive. Videos of the horrifying rapes, murders, attacks and kidnappings have circulated the news and social media platforms in recent days.

BLM Chicago addressed the post on X Wednesday morning.

"Yesterday we sent out msgs that we aren’t proud of," the organization wrote on X. "We stand with Palestine & the people who will do what they must to live free. Our hearts are with, the grieving mothers, those rescuing babies from rubble, who are in danger of being wiped out completely."

The post prompted backlash from politicians and media figures on both sides of the political aisle.

"Black Lives Matter Chicago just posted this, celebrating the paragliders who massacred the Israeli concert goers," former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich posted. "Shocking antisemitism and cruelty. Martin Luther King is rolling over in his grave."

"BLM Chicago stands with terrorists who rape women, murder innocents, & decapitated babies," Liz Wheeler, host of The Liz Wheeler Show, posted.

"Utterly sickening from Black Lives Matter in Chicago," Aviva Klompas, Co-founder of Boundless Israel, posted. "And they have used an image of a paraglider like the ones who swooped into an Israeli music festival and murdered, raped, mutilated, and paraded beaten civilians back to Gaza."

"You know that they killed civilians at a music festival from those parachutes," Ron Desantis' Rapid Response Director Christina Pushaw commented.

"You support the people chopping heads off babies and gang-raping women. You sick Nazi bastards," Jason Bedrick, a research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, commented.

"Take a good look, liberal Jews," Karol Markowicz, columnist for the New York Post and Fox News, commented. "This is the sh-- you supported."

"Terrorists stand with terrorists," Seth Dillon, the CEO of the Babylon Bee, commented.

"The official Chicago chapter of Black Lives Matter released a graphic of a Hamas paraglider with the text: ‘I stand with Palestine,’" journalist Andy Ngo posted. "A unit of Hamas militants used paragliders and hang gliders to launch their armed massacre of civilians in southern Israel. BLM, like Antifa, has long expressed support for Palestinian terrorism in the name of ‘de-colonialism’ and fighting capitalism."

A national BLM group, known as Black Lives Matter Grassroots, published a statement to its Instagram page Monday that read, "Black Lives Matter Grassroots stands in solidarity with our Palestinian family who are currently resisting 57 years of settler colonialism and apartheid." The caption changed the statement, clarifying it should be "75 YEARS," not 57.

The post proclaimed that because the Palestinians "have been subject to decades of apartheid and unimaginable violence, their resistance must not be condemned, but understood as a desperate act of self-defense."

The BLM Grassroots' statement came just after Israel’s military confirmed that it found the remains of 40 Israeli babies massacred by Hamas in a local Israeli village, including some infants that were found decapitated.

BLM Grassroots continues to promote the BLM message abroad with a coalition of 26 BLM chapters across the U.S. and U.K. It is separate from the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF), which was formerly led by activist and self-described "trained Marxist" Patrisse Cullors.

Fox News Digital's Gabriel Hayes contributed to this report.