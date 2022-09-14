Arizona GOP candidate: Democrats 'doing everything they can' to avoid talking about inflation, border crisis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona congressional candidate Juan Ciscomani (R) said Wednesday that Democrats are "tone deaf" and have "no answers" on the issues affecting the American people.

Ciscomani joined "America's Newsroom" to call out Democrats including his opponent, Kirsten Engel, for ignoring issues such as inflation and the crisis at the southern border.

"They're trying to do everything that they can to stay away from a message that they can't win on," Ciscomani argued, "That's the message of what's happening with people, inflation, and the crisis on the border."

VULNERABLE HOUSE DEMOCRATS DEFEND VOTE ON INFLATION REDUCTION ACT, EXPANSION OF IRS

Ciscomani responded to an ad from his opponent that claimed he is an extremist on abortion and called the message false and "disingenuous."

The Arizona Republican continued with the point that Democrats are using abortion as the main talking point to avoid other issues.

"[Engel] is not talking about any of those issues at all because her party has brought us in this position and put us in where we are," Ciscomani told Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino. "She's going to be a rubber stamp for that, to avoid those issues at all costs and even lie to get there."

Ciscomani said the way for Republicans to make an impact with Hispanic communities is to "carry the message of opportunity and achieving the American dream."

Ciscomani emphasized that "there are no specific Hispanic issues," and "every issue that impacts me, impacts everyone."

"That's the message that we're carrying of tackling this issue of inflation, protecting the border. Our Hispanic community cares about the same issues that you and I care about."

Ciscomani said he is bringing his values of faith and being good to other people, instilled in him from his family, into the campaign and hopefully to Congress.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NRCC chairman Rep. Tom Emmer highlighted Ciscomani, whose family came to the U.S. from Mexico.

"There’s no one better to protect the American Dream for Arizonans than someone who has lived that experience, and that’s Juan Ciscomani. Juan’s experience and values are exactly what the Republican Party represents and why we continue to make inroads with voters who want their children to have a chance at prosperity."

Hemmer said Engel has been invited on the show to offer her message to voters.

Fox News' Aubrie Spady contributed to this report