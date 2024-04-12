Black people like Trump, and that's a 'nightmare' for the left-wing media: Leo Terrell

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell called the viral image of a Black supporter hugging former President Trump at an Atlanta Chick-fil-A a "nightmare" for the left-wing media and their "false narrative" that Black voters don't like him. Terrell told "America's Newsroom" Friday that Black Americans "prospered" under Trump's leadership, which is why their support is shifting away from President Biden in the polls.

LEO TERRELL: If the Democrat Party does not receive anywhere between 85 or 90% of the Black vote, there's no Democrat Party. That photograph of that Black woman with President Trump is a nightmare for CNN, MSNBC, New York Times. They have sent out a false narrative – Trump is a racist, Black people hate Trump. You see that photograph? That photograph shows a disconnect as to what the left-wing media is portraying. Newsflash, Trump is likable. Black people like Trump. And those numbers that you just pointed out, Dana, reflect a shift from the Democrat Party to Donald Trump. And you can see a lot more of that because that is what's happening. Look, everyone knows four years ago, Dana, I made the switch when Joe Biden said, if you don't vote for me, "you ain't Black." Well, I'm still Black and I'm voting for Trump.

I know this is going to hurt the Democrats, but Trump did more in those four years for Black Americans. Lowest unemployment, fully funded the black colleges. Also, the First Step Act. So Blacks prospered under Donald J. Trump and they have a comparison between that and the Joe Biden administration, where inflation, crime and their dislike towards sanctuary cities. See Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.

The Trump supporter who embraced the former president in Atlanta spoke out Friday against the media's coverage of Black voters, accusing mainstream outlets of "warping" the perception about Trump's popularity in the community.

"The general consensus or social media would have you thinking that if President Trump were to show up to the HBCU campuses … that like, some angry mob would form or a riot would ensue and that he would not be welcome, and clearly the sentiment in that room the other day was the complete opposite," Conserve the Culture founder Michaelah Montgomery told "Fox & Friends."

"He was very welcome. People were excited to see him. People showed up in support of him, and people, of course, were from all four institutions within the AUC, the local HBCU community in Atlanta, and they all showed up in support of him," she continued.

Trump stopped at the Atlanta Chick-fil-A to speak with supporters, buying them food and milkshakes, before attending a fundraiser in the area.

