Black Atlanta officer who was shot six times dissects anti-police climate in 'Honoring the Badge'

A new episode of Fox Nation’s "No Interruption" features an extensive interview between host Tomi Lahren and Atlanta police officer Jerome Turner, who was shot six times in the line of duty during a 2019 attack. "Honoring the Badge" focuses on the issues facing law enforcement in today’s climate, allowing Turner to share his unique perspective.

As noted in the special, Turner had been engaging in an on-foot chase with a young man who was previously identified brandishing a firearm.

After being asked twice to show the officer his hands, the juvenile shot Turner six times. Turner returned fire and fatally shot the suspect.

He added that he was disheartened to see nationally syndicated news outlets falsely purport that the suspect was unarmed during the incident.

"I continue to serve in this profession because I want to be the change. I want to help others—that’s why I originally signed up to do this, is to be a change in my community," Turner said.

The Georgia officer said that police have the ability to "change lives" and "take lives" with negative consequences, but that he is committed to changing lives "for the better."

Turner said the incident and subsequent hospital recovery taught him that "nothing is routine" for police officers, especially in today’s climate as criminals have become "more dangerous," and public perception of law enforcement has shifted.

When discussing said public perception, Turner stated that he wants to "challenge" every American that feels law enforcement hasn’t made a change to experience a police officer’s day-to-day activities.

"Ride with that officer and see what they have to go through, and what you have to feel like sitting in that vehicle with a bulletproof vest on to make sure that you can go back to your family."

Digging deeper into the public conversation surrounding police - specifically, the notion that America and the criminal justice system are systemically racist - Turner flatly rebuked the idea.

"Would I say that America is racist? No. Do we have racist individuals? Yes," said Turner. "But, again does one or two subsects of people, does that really reflect America? No."

Turner was also asked by Lahren about the riots that took place throughout the summer of 2020 - many of which emerged from protests for racial inequality and against the police, with Atlanta being a prime locale.

Turner addressed the rioters directly while discussing a recent conversation he had with a friend.

"My question to them is—it’s a single question. Why burn down and tear up the very community that you lived in and expect for something to change?"

Despite his criticism of rioting and looting, Turner said he supported protesting and people’s ability to utilize their first amendment rights, no matter the cause.

He also said that police should and would protect and guide protesters to make sure they were able to make their voices heard.

"Even when you’re protesting about [police], we’re still going to escort you," Turner added.

