Bill Maher slams liberals cutting off family for the holidays over politics: 'F--- off, you f---s'

Liberal comedian Bill Maher blasted his own side for cutting off members of their family during the holidays over politics.

On Sunday's installment of his "Club Random" podcast, Maher and fellow comedian Jay Leno bonded over the late entertainment icon Sammy Davis Jr. and how he famously hugged President Richard Nixon.

Leno noted how he was seen as a "traitor" among Hollywood liberals for his embrace of the Republican president.

"It's so funny you mention that because, like today, we live in this time when you're not allowed to have friends from the other side or cross lines politically," Maher told Leno. "And I forgot that there's an example of that way back when, a guy who crossed lines politically. ‘Ooh, the worst thing you could ever do – be friends with a Republican. Ahh! Call 911!'"

"This is what I f---ing hate about the left," Maher continued. "And they're not going to get me over to the Trump side, which they think they will sometimes, but just the idea that, you know, ‘cut your family off for Thanksgiving if they voted for the wrong guy.’ F--- off, you f---s.' And Sammy – when he hugged Nixon, he was ostracized by the left a lot. That was an early harbinger of that."

Maher expressed a similar sentiment on his HBO show "Real Time" last month during a monologue following President-elect Donald Trump's victory.

He took aim at Yale University chief psychiatry resident Dr. Amanda Calhoun, who raised eyebrows when she told MSNBC's Joy Reid it was OK to cut off relatives who voted for Trump and to not be with them for the holidays.

"Oh, how pure. It's like not letting certain people sit with you on the bus," Maher reacted while showing a photo of civil rights icon Rosa Parks. "Think about that, a mental health professional advising people to isolate during the holidays. And don't forget to drink too much and put on weight."

"You know who I really wouldn't want to have Thanksgiving dinner with? This overly educated i.e. extremely stupid, Ivory Tower academic, but I would because if we ever want this nation to heal, this is what we have to do, force ourselves to reach out and find out why someone feels the way they do, and make the choices they make without prejudging them a monster. And they must do the same for you," Maher continued.

