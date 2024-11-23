Maher urges Americans to 'not let politics f--- up the holidays': Shouldn't 'cut people off' for Trump win

"Real Time" host Bill Maher closed his last show of the year by urging the country to enjoy the holidays without politics spoiling them.

"Can we please not let politics f--- up the holidays?" Maher began his monologue Friday night. "Half the country is moping. Half can't stop bloating. Enough. It's f---ing Christmas and you will act like it!"

Maher lambasted the FEMA worker who directed staff not to help Floridians with pro-Trump signs outside their homes after Hurricane Milton as well as the Ohio sheriff who wrote on social media, "If you support the Democratic Party, I will not help you."

"This s--- has got to stop on both sides," Maher reacted. "This is America. I want to be judged by the content of my character, not what's on my lawn."

"If we're going to remain a viable society, there must be some things that transcend politics, like disaster relief and law enforcement… and f---ing Christmas!" he exclaimed. "I get it that for the Democrats, this was a brutal loss, but the plan to deal with it has to be something better than stay in a snit and take advantage of this magical time of year to cut people off."

"The Huffington Post has articles like, 'My husband [and his family] voted for Trump, so I'm canceling Thanksgiving and Christmas'… Family isn't like gender. You can't fix it by cutting off members," Maher quipped.

The HBO host went on to slam Yale University chief psychiatry resident Dr. Amanda Calhoun, who raised eyebrows when she told MSNBC's Joy Reid it was okay to cut off relatives who voted for President-elect Donald Trump and to not be with them for the holidays.

"Oh, how pure. It's like not letting certain people sit with you on the bus," Maher reacted while showing a photo of civil rights icon Rosa Parks. "Think about that, a mental health professional advising people to isolate during the holidays. And don't forget to drink too much and put on weight."

"You know who I really wouldn't want to have Thanksgiving dinner with? This overly educated i.e. extremely stupid, Ivory Tower academic, but I would because if we ever want this nation to heal, this is what we have to do, force ourselves to reach out and find out why someone feels the way they do, and make the choices they make without prejudging them a monster. And they must do the same for you," Maher continued.

Maher went on to "guarantee" that Trump will have a "good Christmas" "knowing that embittered liberals spent what should be a day of joy all by themselves drinking cage-free eggnog and crying in their ‘We’re not going back' T-shirts."

"Don't let him do it. Don't let Trump live in your brain like RFK's worm," Maher jokingly said. "Don't let him make you hate your family more than you do already… Look, we had an election. Trump will get the White House again, but this time, he's not going to get my mind."