"Real Time" host Bill Maher offered a full-throated defense of President Biden as a series of viral videos are fueling claims by his critics that he's too feeble to be president, insisting he "can still do the job."

Maher went to bat for the 81-year-old Democrat, providing narration as he showed the various clips that have been circulating among conservatives, including from the D-Day commemoration, the Juneteenth concert, the LA fundraiser and the G7 Summit.

"Here's the first one. It's D-Day. There he is. He goes to sit down. I used to do this in church - is everybody sitting? Oh, no?'" Maher said during Friday's panel discussion, referring to the clip of Biden awkwardly bending to sit down alongside First Lady Jill Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.

"So they said he was pooping his pants. I mean, he may be No. 2 in the polls, but he wasn't pooping his pants," Maher quipped.

He then played the Juneteenth video where Biden appears to freeze as everyone else is moving around him.

"Everybody's dancing and he's not. Good!" Maher shouted. "He shouldn't be dancing! He's 82! You look like an idiot when you try to dance."

"So then he was on a fundraiser. Okay, so he was basking in a little bit of the applause at the end. You know, he's a politician. He's Scranton Joe. That's what he does. He was waiting a little too long. And then Obama - maybe Obama was like ‘Oh, you know what they're gonna say.' So he lead him - he wasn't leading him off!" Maher continued.

The liberal comedian went on to reject claims Biden was "wandering off like a mental patient" as he stepped away to give a thumbs up to parachutists, causing Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to corral him back to the group for a photo-op with the other world leaders.

"The Democrats have to find a way to communicate, I think, that this guy is mentally there," Maher said, later adding, "How do you communicate to the American public, 'Okay, he's old, but he has never lost his mind.' Can we agree on that? He's still got his marbles. It can still do the job. He just can't run for it."

Biden's mental acuity has long been an issue as he seeks reelection, but the clips that have surfaced in recent weeks have further complicated efforts by his supporters arguing he's fit to serve another four years in office.

The White House and members of the media have pushed the narrative that the Biden clips are "cheap fakes" and are attempting to put them in the same category as "misinformation" despite the fact that none of the footage was manipulated.