Bill Maher pans NPR, 'Portlandia character' Katherine Maher following newsroom turmoil

"Real Time" host Bill Maher took swipes at NPR and its "'Portlandia' character" boss Katherine Maher following weeks of turmoil in the far-left newsroom.

While discussing right-leaning voters' refusal to back President Biden in the upcoming election, Maher pointed to the dramatic saga unfolding at NPR following the bombshell essay penned by ousted editor Uri Berliner, saying "NPR is to them what this country would be if it was a permanent Democratic governorship."

"The big show is called ‘All Things Considered.' It's not ‘All Things Considered.' He's not wrong," Maher told his panel Friday night.

"And he pointed out, for example, that of the 87 people working in editorial positions there, 87 are Democrats. Even if you're a Democrat, you can't think this is good," Maher said.

Maher then knocked his "namesake" NPR CEO for her woke social media posts.

"She's a ‘Portlandia’ character," Maher quipped. "She says things like ‘I mean, sure, looting is counterproductive. But it’s founded on treating people's ancestors as private property.' I mean, c'mon man. A long time ago. She says 'I suffer with cis-White mobility privilege.' I mean it's kind of White woman who says she's Beyoncé's spirit animal."

The HBO host later pivoted to how Berliner's essay noted subgroups within NPR like "MGIPOC" (Marginalized Genders and Intersex People of Color), "Mi Gente" for "Latinx" employees, "NPR Noir" for Black employees and "Ummah" for Muslim employees.

"Come on," Maher reacted. "Trump divides us, yes he does, But you're doing it too. Why do you need to do this?"

Maher went on to connect NPR to the anti-Israel protesters who halted traffic on bridges in major cities this week.

"They're protesting for terrorists, okay? I think this is a result of the kind of stuff that flows down from places like NPR and colleges," Maher said.

NPR has been plagued by scandal ever since Berliner went public about the left-wing takeover of the newsroom in his stunning essay published in The Free Press.

Berliner resigned this week after he was placed on a five-day unpaid suspension for violating NPR policy since he did not seek permission to appear on other news platforms.

Fox News Digital reached out to NPR for comment.