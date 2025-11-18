Bill Maher no longer doing stand-up, fears being shot in current climate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Late-night host Bill Maher admitted on Monday that he’s stopped performing stand-up comedy over escalating safety concerns, saying today’s deep divisions have made him nervous about performing live — especially following recent acts of political violence.

"I feel like it was a great choice because I don’t want to be out there in this country in this political atmosphere. I could get shot by the left or the right," Maher said on his "Club Random" podcast.

"It’s a good time to not be out there," he added.

COMEDIAN MARC MARON SAYS HE'S 'ALWAYS HAD A PROBLEM' WITH BILL MAHER, CALLING HIM 'DESPERATE'

Maher is known for his outspoken nature and his willingness to criticize both political parties, with his jokes often revolving around deeply polarizing topics. The comedian was speaking on his podcast with guest Patton Oswalt.

His comments come two months after political activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed in front of a crowd at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. Kirk, who left behind a wife and two children, was widely known for the open debates he hosted on college campuses.

Maher added safety wasn’t the sole reason he’s semi-retired from touring, noting that he was "tired of the travel" and frustrated that other comedians were outselling him.

MAHER BLASTS HOLLYWOOD LIBERALS FOR NOT ACKNOWLEDGING CHARLIE KIRK'S ASSASSINATION AT THE EMMYS

"I got tired of being twice as funny as people who were selling twice as many tickets as me," he admitted.

"And not that I didn’t sell a lot of tickets and do great theaters, but I didn’t sell arenas, and some people did, who frankly are not that great," he said.

Maher suggested the difference in sales stemmed from his constant presence on HBO’s "Real Time," making his comedy less of a novelty. He also said a generational gap might play a role.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"When the audience is 35 to 45, they don’t want to see somebody 70," he said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I want to see my generation, and it’s OK. I still have my show. I have this. I didn’t need it. I miss it, but that’s part of what it is."