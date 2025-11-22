Bill Maher hits back at Larry David's 'dumb' NYT op-ed criticizing his dinner with Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bill Maher is firing back against fellow liberal comedian Larry David. The HBO host slammed David's April op-ed in The New York Times titled "My Dinner with Adolf," calling it "dumb" and "unhelpful."

The "Seinfeld" co-creator's op-ed satirized Maher's cordial dinner with President Donald Trump in March, depicting a fictional dinner between himself and Adolf Hitler in 1939 and reflecting that "if only the world could see this side of him, people might have a completely different opinion."

While discussing what he saw as some of the more "nuts" aspects of both the Democratic and Republican parties, Maher noted that while he'll "never stop pointing out" what he finds wrong about the Trump administration, it's illogical to completely cut certain people out of the conversation.

"But I'm an adult and in the real world, there's some people you just can't stop talking to, like your spouse or partner after a bad fight. Tempting as that is. Like your d--k of a boss, like your family, and like the President of the United States. This is so childish, so purely emotional," he said.

Maher continued, moving his focus to those who criticized him for meeting with Trump, adding, "The people who got all butthurt because I had dinner with [Trump], you know, because he's Hitler. Except he's not. So unhelpful and dumb."

As he spoke, a graphic appeared on-screen showing the Times op-ed headline: "Larry David: My Dinner With Adolf."

The "Real Time" host argued that Trump has been "the most supportive president Israel and the Jews ever had," before escalating his criticism of David personally.

"You know, every year I used to ask Larry David to do ‘Real Time,’ and he'd always say, 'Bill, I can't. I'm not smart enough about politics to do your show.' Yeah, I get that now," he quipped. "Because there is no argument here. There's just the sugar rush that the no contact people get from never coming in second in an ‘I hate Trump the most contest.’"

Wrapping up his criticisms of David, Maher questioned whether the left's strategy was to "go full high school" and "tell the guy with all the power he can't sit with you at the lunch table."

This was not the first time Maher addressed David's "My Dinner with Adolf" op-ed. In April, Maher appeared on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," where he was asked about David's satirical piece roasting his positive exchange with Trump.

"This wasn't, you know, my favorite moment of our friendship," Maher said of David.

"But I think the minute you play the Hitler card, you've lost the argument," Maher told host Piers Morgan. "And also, I must say, you know, come on, man. Hitler? Nazis? Nobody has been harder about and on and more prescient, I must say, about Donald Trump than me. I don't need to be lectured on who Donald Trump is. Just the fact that I met him in person didn't change that, and the fact that I reported honestly is not a sin either."

Maher continued, "To use the Hitler thing, first of all, I just think it's kind of insulting to six-million dead Jews, you know. Like, that should kind of be in its own place in history. And, you know, I know people can say, 'Well, we're just comparing it in this way.' Well, it's an argument you kind of lost just to start it."

"Hitler has really kind of got to stay in his own place. He is the GOAT of evil, and we're just going to have to, I think, leave it like that," he added.

A representative for David did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital' s request for comment.

