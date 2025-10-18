Bill Maher hails Trump’s Gaza peace breakthrough, says to ‘give credit where credit is due’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Late-night host Bill Maher is giving credit "where credit is due," congratulating President Donald Trump on brokering the Gaza peace deal. Speaking to his audience on HBO’s "Real Time," Maher acknowledged that Trump accomplished something many thought might be impossible.

"I think you’ve gotta give credit where credit is due. I mean, a lot of people tried to pull this off. He did," Maher said Friday.

Earlier this month, the White House finalized an agreement between Israel and Hamas to end years of conflict in Gaza. It was a deal Trump and his team helped broker.

Maher, a frequent critic of Trump, praised the president’s success with his usual dry humor.

"After two years, the Palestinians are returning to Palestine, the hostages are coming back to Israel, and everyone’s blown away that Trump pulled it off," Maher said.

"I don’t know why. I mean, if there’s one thing he’s good at, it’s sending people back where they came from," the host joked.

His quip referred to Trump’s latest push to deport illegal immigrants convicted of crimes out of the United States.

Earlier this month, Hamas released the final 20 living hostages and began returning the bodies of those killed. Israel has since pulled back its forces in Gaza to an agreed-upon line.

Trump said mediators will now begin working on phases two and beyond of the 20-point peace plan.

"This breakthrough that we're here to celebrate tonight is more than the end of the war in Gaza, it's, with God's help, it'll be the new beginning for an entire beautiful Middle East," said Trump in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Maher also pointed to Trump’s standing in the region.

"He is beloved in Israel more than any other president ever, for a good reason. He also won over the Arabs. He’s the only thing besides hummus they both like," Maher added jokingly.