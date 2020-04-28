Bill Hemmer presses Donna Brazile on allegations against Biden: 'What should he say about it?'

Bill Hemmer pressed former Democratic National Committee (DNC) interim chair Donna Brazile Tuesday on allegations of sexual assault against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

"I would hope, as we look into this mess, that we treat [it] as professionals, and not look for things that may not exist," Brazile said during "Bill Hemmer Reports."

More than a month after former staffer Tara Reade publicly accused Biden of sexual assault in a podcast on March 25, the former vice president himself has yet to address the issue -- and even though he has conducted numerous interviews, no one in the media has asked Biden about the claims, either.

TIMELINE SHOWS MEDIA, DEMS' DIFFERENT APPROACH TO TARA READE ACCUSATION AFTER KAVANAUGH FREE-FOR-ALL

"As you all know, several newspapers have started their own investigations," Brazile said." The Biden campaign said several weeks ago that they welcome an investigation. So I don’t think anybody’s running away from any estimation.

"This is not a time to just simply use the politics of the moment to try to bring up stuff that may not exist."

At the same time, Brazile emphasized that "whether it’s what we heard during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, or what we heard during the Trump campaign, or what we heard about several other men, that we allow women to speak up and have their voices heard."

NEIGHBOR, COLLEAGUE REPORTEDLY BACK BIDEN ACCUSER TARA READE'S CLAIMS

"The question is, what should he say about?" Hemmer asked Brazile.

"I believe that he will address it," she said. "Look, his campaign has addressed it. The people who speak on his behalf have addressed it. And I’m sure, whenever he is asked the question, he will address it.

"I personally know Joe Biden," Brazile added. "And I do believe that he will be able to tell his truth just like Ms. Reade has been able to tell her truth on several occasions."

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.