Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Bill de Blasio’s vaccine mandate will force companies to question staying in New York City: Borelli

'Why would private employers want to stay in New York City?' NYC councilman asks

By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
close
Borelli slams de Blasio's vaccine mandate: 'I don't think it's legal' Video

Borelli slams de Blasio's vaccine mandate: 'I don't think it's legal'

New York City councilman Joe Borelli discusses Mayor Bill de Blasio enacting a vaccine mandate for private sector employees with three days left in his term.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio enacted a coronavirus vaccine mandate Monday for private-sector workers with only three days left in his term and city councilman Joe Borelli pointed out that businesses will now feel pressured to make a decision whether to stay or go.

"Unfortunately though, it does force to the table a choice that many private employers are going to have and that’s whether to stay in New York," he told "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "This is the direction that people are going to continue to move in, government leaders, then, again, you have to ask yourself – why would private employers want to stay in New York City?"

"This is a frustration and I don’t know when it ends."

NYC MAYOR DE BLASIO ANNOUNCES COVID-19 VACCINE MANDATE FOR PRIVATE SECTOR WORKERS

Borelli questioned the legality of the mayor’s mandate, pressing that he doesn’t think it’s popular among New Yorkers.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, left, receives a COVID-19 Moderna vaccine booster from New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi during the mayor's daily news briefing on Monday.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, left, receives a COVID-19 Moderna vaccine booster from New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi during the mayor's daily news briefing on Monday. (Office of the New York Mayor via AP)

"The mayor of New York is not a dictator," he said. "The commissioner can’t bust down the door of an insurance company and round up people at the water cooler. So I don’t know if this withstands the legal challenges that myself and other allies around the city will bring."

While de Blasio’s days in Gracie Mansion are numbered, Borelli shared his optimism for incoming mayoral-elect Eric Adams and his potential to turn around de Blasio policies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Adams can be the type of mayor who wants to bring back jobs and revitalize a post-pandemic city, or you can be the type of mayor that goes down the rabbit holes of endless mandates and endless restrictions," he said. "You can’t be both of those things and I hope Adams chooses wisely."