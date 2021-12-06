Bill de Blasio’s vaccine mandate will force companies to question staying in New York City: Borelli

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio enacted a coronavirus vaccine mandate Monday for private-sector workers with only three days left in his term and city councilman Joe Borelli pointed out that businesses will now feel pressured to make a decision whether to stay or go.

"Unfortunately though, it does force to the table a choice that many private employers are going to have and that’s whether to stay in New York," he told "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "This is the direction that people are going to continue to move in, government leaders, then, again, you have to ask yourself – why would private employers want to stay in New York City?"

"This is a frustration and I don’t know when it ends."

Borelli questioned the legality of the mayor’s mandate, pressing that he doesn’t think it’s popular among New Yorkers.

"The mayor of New York is not a dictator," he said. "The commissioner can’t bust down the door of an insurance company and round up people at the water cooler. So I don’t know if this withstands the legal challenges that myself and other allies around the city will bring."

While de Blasio’s days in Gracie Mansion are numbered, Borelli shared his optimism for incoming mayoral-elect Eric Adams and his potential to turn around de Blasio policies.

"Adams can be the type of mayor who wants to bring back jobs and revitalize a post-pandemic city, or you can be the type of mayor that goes down the rabbit holes of endless mandates and endless restrictions," he said. "You can’t be both of those things and I hope Adams chooses wisely."