Bill de Blasio argues the 2024 presidential election was 'winnable' for Democrats

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the Democratic Party fumbled a "winnable election" because they failed to cite former President Joe Biden’s mental decline.

"And instead of us as Democrats wringing our hands and crying, let's just get back on the horse and ride again because we have something to say," de Blasio said on "America's Newsroom" Thursday.

De Blasio explained that Democrats lost an opportunity to address inflation and border issues. He added that Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris were trying to lower healthcare costs and the price of insulin, a move that could have translated into their campaign messaging.

"And those messages just weren't clear. And people had every right to want those answers," he said. "That was good, but it wasn't a full enough answer. So I think what we need to look at this and say, we blew it."

De Blasio ran for president in the 2020 presidential election when Biden and Harris defeated then-GOP presidential candidate President Donald Trump.

Throughout the 2024 presidential race, many media pundits and commentators ran to Biden’s defense when there was speculation about his mental decline, including after Special Counsel Robert Hur's report about him being well-meaning, but forgetful , viral videos of him looking confused, and a Wall Street Journal report about his faltering behind-the-scenes demeanor.

After Biden's poor debate performance against Trump last June, pressure on him to drop out of the White House race grew so strong that he quit weeks later, despite pledging he was staying in the fight.

Trump won soundly, securing every swing state and the popular vote.

Many Democrats reflected on their loss, highlighting Democratic presidential nominee Harris' inability to connect with working-class voters and address economic woes.

"Let's just say it out loud: We blew it. People did not feel we understood them and were empathizing enough. That is fixable, by the way," de Blasio said.

"Think about those voters. And there are many in this country who voted for Barack Obama twice, Donald Trump, then, then Joe Biden, then Donald Trump again. Those are not voters who couldn't return to the Democratic Party. By definition, those are voters we can win back."