Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Media

Bill de Blasio argues the 2024 presidential election was 'winnable' for Democrats

'We blew it,' de Blasio said on 'America's Newsroom'

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
close
Bill de Blasio argues Democrats 'could have won' in 2024: 'We blew it' Video

Bill de Blasio argues Democrats 'could have won' in 2024: 'We blew it'

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the pitfalls of Democratic Party's strategy during the 2024 election cycle.

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the Democratic Party fumbled a "winnable election" because they failed to cite former President Joe Biden’s mental decline.

"And instead of us as Democrats wringing our hands and crying, let's just get back on the horse and ride again because we have something to say," de Blasio said on "America's Newsroom" Thursday.

De Blasio explained that Democrats lost an opportunity to address inflation and border issues. He added that Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris were trying to lower healthcare costs and the price of insulin, a move that could have translated into their campaign messaging.

Then-NYC Mayor De Blasio looking pensive during a press conference at NYPD headquarters

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told "America’s Newsroom" on Thursday that the Democratic Party fumbled a "winnable election" by failing to cite former President Biden’s decline. (Albin Lohr-Jones/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

'ICE' COLD TOM HOMAN CALMLY EATS APPLE IN FACE OF ENRAGED PRO-ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION PROTESTERS

"And those messages just weren't clear. And people had every right to want those answers," he said. "That was good, but it wasn't a full enough answer. So I think what we need to look at this and say, we blew it."

De Blasio ran for president in the 2020 presidential election when Biden and Harris defeated then-GOP presidential candidate President Donald Trump.

Throughout the 2024 presidential race, many media pundits and commentators ran to Biden’s defense when there was speculation about his mental decline, including after Special Counsel Robert Hur's report about him being well-meaning, but forgetful, viral videos of him looking confused, and a Wall Street Journal report about his faltering behind-the-scenes demeanor.

Trump and Harris

President Donald Trump won in a landslide, securing every swing state and the popular vote, causing Democrats to reflect on their crushing defeat.

‘SQUAD’ MEMBER RAILS AGAINST ALLEGED TRUMP HEALTHCARE CUTS: ‘WE AIN’T STUPID’

After Biden's poor debate performance against Trump last June, pressure on him to drop out of the White House race grew so strong that he quit weeks later, despite pledging he was staying in the fight.

Trump won soundly, securing every swing state and the popular vote. 

Many Democrats reflected on their loss, highlighting Democratic presidential nominee Harris' inability to connect with working-class voters and address economic woes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joe Biden DNC speech Washington D.C.

Former President Joe Biden dropped out of his presidential candidate bid in 2024, a shocking decision that forced Democrats to change their strategy and messaging. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Let's just say it out loud: We blew it. People did not feel we understood them and were empathizing enough. That is fixable, by the way," de Blasio said.

"Think about those voters. And there are many in this country who voted for Barack Obama twice, Donald Trump, then, then Joe Biden, then Donald Trump again. Those are not voters who couldn't return to the Democratic Party. By definition, those are voters we can win back."

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn