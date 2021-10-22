Expand / Collapse search
Bill Bennett on 'America's Newsroom': Joe Biden has become a 'toy totalitarian'

Bennett said issues of American freedom are at stake on education, vaccine mandates

The Fox News contributor and former education secretary discusses the DOJ-backed probe of parents

Fox News contributor and former education secretary Bill Bennett President Joe Biden as a "toy totalitarian" Friday on "America's Newsroom" while discussing critical race theory and vaccine mandates. 

BIDEN WOULD CONSIDER ENDING FILIBUSTER FOR VOTING RIGHTS 'AND MAYBE MORE'

BILL BENNETT: I don’t know where my old friend is, and he was a friend back when I was confirmed, Joe Biden became such a toy totalitarian but we’ve got some real issues out here about American freedom. That’s what’s at stake I think in Virginia, and will be I think next fall [in the midterms] as well. You’re seeing this all across the country. People are saying ‘hell no, we won’t go, we’re not gonna get vaccinated, we’re not gonna put up with critical race theory, you’re not gonna ask my kid what gender do you want to be today. No, no ma'am. No sir.’

Former education secretary says critical race theory pushback is a challenge to the ‘authoritarian state’ Video
