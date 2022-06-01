Bill Barr: 'I am proud of John Durham'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Attorney General Bill Barr told "Jesse Watters Primetime" he was happy with the work Special Prosecutor John Durham has done after a D.C. jury found former Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussmann not guilty of lying to the FBI in September 2016.

BILL BARR: No, I’m very proud of John Durham. And I do take responsibility for his appointment. I think he and his team did an exceptionally able job both digging out very important facts and presenting a compelling case to the jury. And the fact that he — while he did not succeed in getting a conviction from the D.C. jury, I think he accomplished something far more important, which is he brought out the truth in two important areas. First I think he crystallized the central role played by the Hillary campaign in launching, as a dirty trick, the whole Russia gate collusion narrative and fanning the flames of it.

MICHAEL SUSSMANN FOUND NOT GUILTY OF CHARGE BROUGHT BY SPECIAL PROSECUTOR JOHN DURHAM

And, second, I think he exposed really dreadful behavior by the supervisors and the FBI, the senior ranks of the FBI, who knowingly used this information to start an investigation of Trump and then duped their own agents by lying to them and refusing to tell them what the real source of that information was. And that was appalling.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: