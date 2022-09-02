How big government has been colluding with Big Tech to 'outsource' censorship: Missouri attorney general

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt revealed how big government has been "colluding" with Big Tech in the name of censorship Friday on "The Story."

ATTORNEY GENERAL SCHMITT: Essentially, big government has been colluding with Big Tech to outsource its censorship, which is illegal. And so what we've discovered so far through this landmark case that was filed in May - we got discovery within the past few weeks here, we're still fighting to get more - is a vast censorship partnership between big government and Big Tech. And you saw just in that intro there, we found reams and reams of emails and documents and correspondence where the government is dictating to these social media companies what to do. To take down certain posts, to censor content. More than that, there's weekly censorship meetings. There's direct communication from a senior-level Facebook executive with the surgeon general of the United States saying, "Hey, we heard what you had to say. We did that. What more can we do?"

