Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Biden's 'woke' agenda has made him a lame duck president: Sen. Kennedy

'You reap what you sow,' the Louisiana Republican said in response to the president's low approval numbers

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Sen. John Kennedy: Biden is already a lame duck Video

Sen. John Kennedy: Biden is already a lame duck

Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy calls out President Joe Biden's handling of various crises impacting the nation on 'America Reports.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy voiced his concerns about President Biden’s leadership on "America Reports" Monday, calling the president a "lame duck" less than halfway through his first term. 

FLORIDA AG MOODY URGES BIDEN TO DECLARE FENTANYL A WEAPON OF MASS DESTRUCTION 

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: I realize the first lady's not having a very good time, but imagine how the president feels. He is less than halfway through his term and he's already a lame duck… 

The majority of Americans think he shouldn't run for reelection. The majority of Democrats think he shouldn't run for reelection.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

A lot of his colleagues are already talking about running against him and the only way he's going to find his footing, in my judgment, and the only way that the American people are going to be better off is to reverse his woke policies. It's just that simple. You reap what you sow... 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Sen. John Kennedy: This inflation was made in Washington Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.