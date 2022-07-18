Biden's 'woke' agenda has made him a lame duck president: Sen. Kennedy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy voiced his concerns about President Biden’s leadership on " America Reports " Monday, calling the president a "lame duck" less than halfway through his first term.

FLORIDA AG MOODY URGES BIDEN TO DECLARE FENTANYL A WEAPON OF MASS DESTRUCTION

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: I realize the first lady's not having a very good time, but imagine how the president feels. He is less than halfway through his term and he's already a lame duck…

The majority of Americans think he shouldn't run for reelection. The majority of Democrats think he shouldn't run for reelection .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A lot of his colleagues are already talking about running against him and the only way he's going to find his footing, in my judgment, and the only way that the American people are going to be better off is to reverse his woke policies . It's just that simple. You reap what you sow...

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: