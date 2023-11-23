Biden campaign released guide of how to respond to 'crazy MAGA nonsense' from relatives during the holidays

The Biden-Harris reelection campaign shared a "handy guide for responding to crazy MAGA nonsense" for supporters heading into the holidays with Trump supporting family members.

The guide shared talking points to respond to conservative rhetoric about subjects from immigration to the economy. One slide included responses to when someone claims "Trump secured our border!" to reply with a "No he didn’t," followed by claims that "All he did was separate families, put children in cages, and leave behind a broken immigration system for Joe Biden to clean up."

Critics across social media shredded the list of talking points, arguing it takes an especially insufferable kind of person to approach the Thanksgiving table looking forward to an argument rather than eating with family.

"Democrats literally publishing a script of how to be the worst person at Thanksgiving," Republican digital strategist Alec Sears wrote.

"imagine needing political talking points for a holiday encounter with loved ones," podcast host Siraj Hashmi wrote.

"Reminder to all political persuasions: Preparing political talking points to use against family members on Thanksgiving is a form of mental illness," author John Durant wrote. "Show some maturity, speak with the right tone, or change the subject."

Other commentators accused Biden-Harris campaign of pushing "propaganda."

"Biden-Harris putting out propaganda scripts to defend their campaign is… gross," conservative radio host Jason Rantz wrote.

"All this gaslighting would make North Korean state media blush," Twitchy’s Doug Powers wrote.

Congressional Republican candidate Joe Kent described the post as "A thread on how to ignore reality & embrace managed decline."