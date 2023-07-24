Biden's 'embarrassing' tripping incident, advancing age alarms Democratic allies: 'This is so bad'

A congressional Democrat told NBC News that Democrats needed to be more responsive to concerns about President Biden's age as aides continue to make adjustments in an effort to avoid "embarrassing and dangerous" incidents.

"The Democratic Party needs to be responsive to what people are saying about Biden and their concerns that they have with his age," the congressional Democrat, who remained anonymous, told the outlet. "The number of text messages that I got after the president fell … I mean, my phone was blowing up. People are like, ‘Oh, this is so bad.’"

After the president tripped at the Air Force Academy's graduation ceremony, some of Biden's aides reportedly got together to discuss how to make sure it "never happens again," according to NBC.

NBC News reported that voters were watching Biden and were seeing "hardening impressions that it’s time for him to step aside."

A former Western diplomat told the outlet that the president was "quite frail."

"Physically, he’s quite frail and he falls off his bicycle, or whatever," the diplomat told NBC. "He doesn’t have the stamina levels of an Obama or a younger president. People worry about his physical frailty and running from age 82 to 86."

"That is really old by European standards. Really, really old. We don’t have anyone that age," the diplomat, who remained anonymous, said.

Biden has been seen using the lower staircase to board Air Force One, Politico reported on Wednesday.

NBC's report noted the president was also using an "extra-large font" on his teleprompter during speeches and "note cards to remind him of the points he wants to make in meetings."

When pressed on his age, the president has told reporters and voters to "watch" him.

He has also made the argument that his age is a benefit, suggesting that he knows more than most people.

"I know more than the vast majority of people. I’m more experienced than anybody who has ever run for the office and I think I've proven myself to be honorable as well as also effective," he said during an interview with MSNBC.

After the president fell at the Air Force graduation, Biden's advisers let out a "collective groan," the outlet reported.

"It happened in seconds," a Biden aide reportedly told the outlet. "But it’s going to be in front of us for months and maybe years."