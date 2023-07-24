Expand / Collapse search
Biden's 'embarrassing' tripping incident, advancing age alarms Democratic allies: 'This is so bad'

NBC report notes Biden using 'extra-large font' on teleprompters

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
'Outnumbered' addresses voters' age concerns as Biden expected to launch 2024 bid Video

'Outnumbered' addresses voters' age concerns as Biden expected to launch 2024 bid

The panel discussed Biden's dismal polling, indicating that most Americans do not want him to run for re-election in 2024.

A congressional Democrat told NBC News that Democrats needed to be more responsive to concerns about President Biden's age as aides continue to make adjustments in an effort to avoid "embarrassing and dangerous" incidents. 

"The Democratic Party needs to be responsive to what people are saying about Biden and their concerns that they have with his age," the congressional Democrat, who remained anonymous, told the outlet. "The number of text messages that I got after the president fell … I mean, my phone was blowing up. People are like, ‘Oh, this is so bad.’"

After the president tripped at the Air Force Academy's graduation ceremony, some of Biden's aides reportedly got together to discuss how to make sure it "never happens again," according to NBC. 

NBC News reported that voters were watching Biden and were seeing "hardening impressions that it’s time for him to step aside."

Biden fall

TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden is helped up after falling during the graduation ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy, just north of Colorado Springs in El Paso County, Colorado, on June 1, 2023. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) (Brendan Smialowski)

NEARLY HALF OF BIDEN 2020 VOTERS DO NOT THINK HE SHOULD SEEK RE-ELECTION, AHEAD OF EXPECTED ANNOUNCEMENT: POLL

A former Western diplomat told the outlet that the president was "quite frail."

"Physically, he’s quite frail and he falls off his bicycle, or whatever," the diplomat told NBC. "He doesn’t have the stamina levels of an Obama or a younger president. People worry about his physical frailty and running from age 82 to 86."

"That is really old by European standards. Really, really old. We don’t have anyone that age," the diplomat, who remained anonymous, said.

Biden has been seen using the lower staircase to board Air Force One, Politico reported on Wednesday.

NBC news article

NBC News article on how President Biden's campaign is addressing concerns about his age.  (Fox News Digital)

HUGE MAJORITY OF AMERICANS OPPOSE BIDEN RUNNING AGAIN, CITING ONE 'MAJOR' FACTOR: POLL

NBC's report noted the president was also using an "extra-large font" on his teleprompter during speeches and "note cards to remind him of the points he wants to make in meetings."

When pressed on his age, the president has told reporters and voters to "watch" him. 

He has also made the argument that his age is a benefit, suggesting that he knows more than most people.

President Biden Air For One

President Biden stumbles while boarding Air Force One in Montgomery, Alabama on Sunday, March 5, 2023. (Fox News)

"I know more than the vast majority of people. I’m more experienced than anybody who has ever run for the office and I think I've proven myself to be honorable as well as also effective," he said during an interview with MSNBC.

After the president fell at the Air Force graduation, Biden's advisers let out a "collective groan," the outlet reported. 

"It happened in seconds," a Biden aide reportedly told the outlet. "But it’s going to be in front of us for months and maybe years."

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.