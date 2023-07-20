Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Biden using 'lower stairs' on Air Force One to avoid embarrassing tripping incidents: report

Two White House advisers reportedly acknowledged an 'intentional shift' to lower stairs

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
close
Biden stumbles on steps on Air Force One stairs Video

Biden stumbles on steps on Air Force One stairs

President Biden was walking up the stairs on the presidential plane en route to the U.S. from Helsinki.

President Biden is reportedly using "lower stairs" in Air Force One to avoid tripping incidents, Politico reported Wednesday, noting an "intentional shift" in an effort to make presidential travel easier.

Politico reported that two of Biden's advisers "privately acknowledged an intentional shift to steer the 80-year-old president to the lower stairs more often to make his travel easier and limit the possibility for missteps."

The outlet also highlighted the president was wearing sneakers as opposed to dress shoes recently. 

"The sneakers are another concession to comfort necessitated by age," Politico reported. "One person close to the president said Biden used to always resist wearing anything other than dress shoes, believing that any other footwear look was unpresidential. But he has eased up on that stance in recent months."

Joe, Jill and Hunter Biden board Air Force One in Ireland

President Biden departs Dublin Airport on Air Force One with his sister Valerie and son Hunter on April 14, 2023. (Julien Behal/Irish Government via Getty Images)

BIDEN TUMBLES DURING AIR FORCE COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY 

Bloomberg’s Justin Sink asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about the reported change and whether the president was having "mobility problems."

"I don’t have any decision process to walk through," Jean-Pierre responded. "I’m sure there’s a protocol that’s used for the — for Air Force One. I just don’t have one."

Biden has tripped multiple times walking up the stairs of Air Force One. 

The outlet reported that the president's aides were doing everything they can to "limit situations where any signs of physical frailty might be on heightened display."

Biden waving

President Biden walks to Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on May 10, 2023. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

HUGE MAJORITY OF AMERICANS OPPOSE BIDEN RUNNING AGAIN, CITING ONE 'MAJOR' FACTOR: POLL

Presidents typically use the shorter stairs during bad weather, according to Politico.  

Voters, Democrats and even President Biden's aides have expressed concern for the president's age and his ability to serve a second term as he campaigns for 2024 re-election. 

The president has touted his age as an advantage and told MSNBC in an interview in May that he knows "more than the vast majority of people."

President Joe Biden

Voters, Democrats and even President Biden's aides have expressed concern for the president's age and his ability to serve a second term as he campaigns for re-election. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

"Because I have acquired a hell of a lot of wisdom," Biden said. "I know more than the vast majority of people. I’m more experienced than anybody who has ever run for the office and I think I've proven myself to be honorable as well as also effective."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House didn't return a request for comment. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.