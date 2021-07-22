Biden's Dept. of Education will deny it is 'trying to transform US into a Marxist utopia': Star Parker

Center for Urban Renewal and Education president Star Parker slammed President Biden's Department of Education denial that it wasn't promoting the Abolitionist Teaching Network after the radical group was linked to a back-to-school coronavirus handbook. Parker told "America's Newsroom," Thursday, that educators under this administration "are trying to transform our country into a Marxist utopia."

STAR PARKER: Well, the crumbs are all over your face. Your hand is still in the jar, but you haven't been eating the cookies. Of course, they're going to deny that they are trying to transform our country into a Marxist utopia. I think it's time for conservatives to just admit that a collectivist government controlling funded national education system will no longer work.

CRT GROUP PROMOTED BY BIDEN ADMIN HAS TIES TO TOP EDUCATION DEPARTMENT OFFICIALS

It's time for money to follow children to schools that parents want because we're split in half. I mean, our society is unraveling, that civil society is unraveling because our common culture has collapsed. We are no longer one unit. We have secular and we have sacred. The sacred believe in personal responsibility. The seculars believe in collectivism. So this is not a place for us to push all of our children into one environment and pretend that we are going to be able to teach them any type of values that are going to be consistent with each other.

