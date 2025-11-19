Biden's decision to run in 2024 'erases virtually everything' he did as president, ABC anchor says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ABC News co-anchor Jonathan Karl told "The Breakfast Club" on Monday that then-President Joe Biden's decision to run again in 2024 "erases" almost everything he did as president, noting there wasn't any formal meeting about the decision.

"Sometimes the biggest news is what didn't happen. The most consequential decision of Joe Biden's life, professional life, was the decision to run again. I mean, it erases virtually everything that he did as president. And they never had a meeting on it. They never sat down and said, ‘What are the pros and cons? Running again, not running again, what does it look like?’ I mean, Hunter himself said, ‘Yeah, the machinery just went. We never really discussed, should we?’ And then that is the biggest decision," Karl told host Charlamagne tha God in a conversation about his book, "Retribution."

Charlamagne pointed to a portion of former Vice President Kamala Harris' book, "107 Days," where she agreed it was reckless to leave the choice up to the president.

"'It’s Joe and Jill’s decision.' We all said that, like a mantra, as if we’d all been hypnotized. Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness. The stakes were simply too high. This wasn’t a choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego, an individual’s ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision," she wrote in the book.

Charlamagne said that was a glaring portion of Harris book and asked, "Why would that ever be a decision y'all let him make on his own?"

Karl, a co-anchor for ABC's "This Week," also shifted blame toward the broader Democratic Party apparatus.

"It’s not just the party. It’s not just the White House leadership, the vice president. It’s the whole Democratic apparatus. I mean, nobody going in and saying, ‘Wait a minute. Let’s think about this,'" Karl added.

Karl said during the discussion that there were still a few people very close to the former president that believe he could have won and it "was a tragedy that the Democrats forced him out."

Charlamagne said those people should be "put out to pasture."

Karl's book details the 2024 campaign and President Donald Trump's political comeback. He spoke to "The View" in October about a phone call he had with the president after he defeated Harris.

"I call Donald Trump, I mean there is no way he’s going to pick up, but I figured I would just leave him a message, ‘After all this, congratulations, you won. You know, you won.’ And he picks up," Karl said, explaining that he called Trump early in the morning the day after he won, not thinking the president would answer.

"And I said, Mr. President-elect, I just want to say congratulations," Karl added, as he imitated Trump, who, he said, responded, "On what, Jonathan? On what?"

Karl congratulated the president on the greatest political comeback in history and told the co-hosts that Trump wanted to hear him say it.

A representative for Biden did not immediately return a request for comment from Fox News Digital.