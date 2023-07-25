Expand / Collapse search
Biden supporters disagree with president's refusal to acknowledge 7th grandkid: 'A bit hypocritical'

The Biden administration has largely ignored any questions about Hunter Biden's daughter

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
White House shuts down question about unacknowledged Biden granddaughter Video

White House shuts down question about unacknowledged Biden granddaughter

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shut down a reporter's question Wednesday concerning President Biden's seventh grandchild, the estranged daughter of his son Hunter Biden who he has so far refused to acknowledge.

Some of President Biden's supporters disagree with his refusal to acknowledge his 7th grandchild, calling it "hypocritical," USA Today reported Monday. 

The outlet spoke to several Biden supporters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who were critical of the president's handling of the situation.  

"If my children have children, they're my children," Louis Snipe, a Lyft driver and a 70-year-old grandfather, said. "It amazes me – I’ll put it that way,"

USA Today reported that his refusal to acknowledge the daughter his son Hunter Biden had with Lunden Roberts didn't "sit well" with some of the supporters they interviewed. 

President Biden granddaughter Navy Joean Roberts

President Biden has faced criticism across the political spectrum for refusing to acknowledge the existence of his granddaughter Navy Joan Roberts.  (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)

WATCH: WHITE HOUSE SHUTS DOWN QUESTION ABOUT UNACKNOWLEDGED BIDEN GRANDDAUGHTER 

"That's one area where I think I have a disagreement," Herron Miller, a 66-year-old grandfather, told the outlet. "I think he should acknowledge that that's another granddaughter. But I'm not sure how important that is to national policy."

David Basenow, a 71-year-old from Philadelphia, told USA Today that Biden's refual to acknowledge his 7th grandchild "a bit hypocritical." 

"It happens in every family," Basenow continued. "And makes him more like the people who will probably vote for him."

Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, arrives at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

BIDEN FAMILY STOCKINGS OMIT HUNTER'S OUT-OF-WEDLOCK DAUGHTER FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

A Republican voter told the outlet that she believed it was a "disgrace."

"You can't leave that child out in the cold. I think it's a disgrace. And he calls himself a Christian, a Catholic?" 78-year-old grandmother Beth Bins said. 

The White House has largely ignored questions about Hunter Biden's daughter, and the president has pubically only acknowledged six grandchildren.

"I have six grandchildren, and I’m crazy about them. And I speak to them every single day. Not a joke," Biden said at a "take your child to work day" event at the White House in April.

Joe and Hunter Biden at Fort McNair

President Joe Biden has never publicly acknowledged his seventh granddaughter, Hunter Biden's child with Lunden Roberts. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The president acknowledged four granddaughters, again omitting his fifth granddaughter, at a White House event for the LSU Women's basketball team in May. 

"Look, there's an awful lot — an awful lot to be proud of, and the way in which women's sports has come along is just incredible. And you're changing the — it's not just in sports. It's across the board, in every single thing, and it's really neat to see since I've got four granddaughters," Biden said.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.