Biden supporters disagree with president's refusal to acknowledge 7th grandkid: 'A bit hypocritical'

Some of President Biden's supporters disagree with his refusal to acknowledge his 7th grandchild, calling it "hypocritical," USA Today reported Monday.

The outlet spoke to several Biden supporters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who were critical of the president's handling of the situation.

"If my children have children, they're my children," Louis Snipe, a Lyft driver and a 70-year-old grandfather, said. "It amazes me – I’ll put it that way,"

USA Today reported that his refusal to acknowledge the daughter his son Hunter Biden had with Lunden Roberts didn't "sit well" with some of the supporters they interviewed.

"That's one area where I think I have a disagreement," Herron Miller, a 66-year-old grandfather, told the outlet. "I think he should acknowledge that that's another granddaughter. But I'm not sure how important that is to national policy."

David Basenow, a 71-year-old from Philadelphia, told USA Today that Biden's refual to acknowledge his 7th grandchild "a bit hypocritical."

"It happens in every family," Basenow continued. "And makes him more like the people who will probably vote for him."

A Republican voter told the outlet that she believed it was a "disgrace."

"You can't leave that child out in the cold. I think it's a disgrace. And he calls himself a Christian, a Catholic?" 78-year-old grandmother Beth Bins said.

The White House has largely ignored questions about Hunter Biden's daughter, and the president has pubically only acknowledged six grandchildren.

"I have six grandchildren, and I’m crazy about them. And I speak to them every single day. Not a joke," Biden said at a "take your child to work day" event at the White House in April.

The president acknowledged four granddaughters, again omitting his fifth granddaughter, at a White House event for the LSU Women's basketball team in May.

"Look, there's an awful lot — an awful lot to be proud of, and the way in which women's sports has come along is just incredible. And you're changing the — it's not just in sports. It's across the board, in every single thing, and it's really neat to see since I've got four granddaughters," Biden said.