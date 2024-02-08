'Biden seems like the danger' says liberal protester outside president's elite NYC fundraiser

While President Biden attended a round of ritzy campaign fundraisers in New York City this week and claimed former President Trump is a "dangerous" candidate, left-wing protesters outside the events accused Biden of being the dangerous one.

Biden headlined three campaign fundraisers in the city this week, "where he presented himself as the last line of defense against the re-election of Donald Trump," The New York Times reported. At each event, the piece noted, pro-Palestinian protesters showed up outside, blasting Biden’s support for Israel’s war against Hamas.

During Biden’s reception at the upscale Mandarin Oriental hotel with Latino supporters, police told the Times that around 100 people gathered at Columbus Circle nearby to protest Biden’s stance on Israel’s war.

The Times took stock of multiple people in that gathering who have soured on Biden in recent months.

"Several voters who consider themselves Democrats or left-leaning and had voted for Mr. Biden in 2020 said they felt unhappy with him and were reconsidering voting at all," the outlet said.

One, a young man from Queens named Sam Skinner, flipped Biden’s message about Trump being dangerous back on the world leader. He told the Times, "I do think [Trump] is genuinely a dangerous person to have as president, but right now Biden seems like the danger, actively endangering peoples’ lives."

Skinner, who voted for Biden in 2020, noted that the president doesn’t seem to have much of a plan for re-election beyond hoping Trump does something to make himself look bad.

"I feel like the Biden strategy seems to be right now waiting for Trump to say something super insane and come across as chaotic," he added.

As the Times noted, Biden’s message at these events centered on him being at least a better alternative than the former president. During one, he told the crowd, "It’s not that I’m so good, but you have to have someone who can beat somebody."

Biden’s support for Israel’s war has angered left-wing voters and even officials in his own party, some of whom have said that his position might hurt his re-election.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., recently told a CBS Minnesota affiliate that Biden’s support for Israel has left his supporters, particularly his Muslim ones, "heartbroken."

She said, "Muslims were very pivotal to his election, they mobilized in all the key states. Young people were very instrumental in getting him elected. And what I reminded him is that he needs to listen to these voices. People are heartbroken. It's been really hard to have conversations about politics and policy. People just want the images of young children's bodies that are piling up to end, and they want our support for this to end."

Biden has also faced opposition within his own campaign and administration, with campaign staffers and even White House interns writing letters, pleading for him to establish a cease-fire between Israel and Gaza.