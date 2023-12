Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said she personally warned President Biden about his re-election efforts and the importance of Muslim and young voters, who feel "heartbroken" about the Israel-Hamas war.

CBS Minnesota anchor Esme Murphy asked the far-left "Squad" member about an "abandon Biden" movement, and asked her if she would support the president in 2024.

"I recently had a conversation with the president," she responded. "Muslims were very pivotal to his election, they mobilized in all the key states. Young people were very instrumental in getting him elected. And what I reminded him is that he needs to listen to these voices. People are heartbroken. It's been really hard to have conversations about politics and policy. People just want the images of young children's bodies that are piling up to end, and they want our support for this to end."

Omar has been very critical of the president's position in the Israel-Hamas conflict and, in October, questioned his stance during a diatribe on Capitol Hill.

REP. ILHAN OMAR ACCUSES ISRAEL OF ‘TERRORISM’ AMID CLASH WITH HAMAS

"How is it that we have a president who is talking about releasing hostages, who is talking about getting American citizens out of Israel, but could not get himself to say, I want to save and work to save the hundreds, thousands of Americans stuck in Gaza. What is wrong with you?" Omar said.

Murphy also asked Omar if she supported Biden's handling of the war during the Sunday interview.

"We cannot allow this tragedy to continue," she said. "We have over 18,000 people who have died, 70% of them are women and children. And to have our government continue to supply the ammunition that is being used to take these lives is something that I can't support, it is something that we need our government to change course."

She said that she hoped the president listens to the members of Congress who are calling for a cease-fire.

OVER 20 DEMOCRATS, ONE REPUBLICAN VOTE AGAINST RESOLUTION CONDEMNING ANTISEMITISM ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES

"I just hope that the president listens to the over 60 members of Congress who have now joined me and my colleagues in calling for a ceasefire and finding a lasting solution to this conflict, because the status quo means that children will continue to die, means that the occupation will continue, means that nobody is ever going to be safe in that region," she said.

Squad Democrats voted against a resolution to condemn the "barbaric" Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists in October.

H.R. 771, which reaffirms America's support for Israel as it responds to the attack, received overwhelming bipartisan support and passed by a vote of 412-10 with six members voting present.

The 10 members voting against the resolution included Omar, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., Summer Lee, D-Pa., and Cori Bush, D-Mo.

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.