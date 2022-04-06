Expand / Collapse search
Nikki Haley slams Biden admin for 'running scared' of Russia, energy independence

Former U.N. ambassador argues targeting Russia's energy sector will help end Ukraine war

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on the Biden administration’s response to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley ripped the Biden administration on "America’s Newsroom" Wednesday for not going after Russia's energy sector to pinch President Putin's cash flow and help end the war in Ukraine.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

NIKKI HALEY: This administration is running scared because they’re scared of Russia. They're scared of two things. They’re scared of Russia and they think that war is going to break out, which if they would open their eyes, war is already there. We have to prevent more harm from happening and they're scared of America being energy independent and now they go to Venezuela and Iran to get oil, which is ridiculous that we are even talking about that when we have enough to produce here in the states.

