Why Biden will not run for re-election in 2024: Ari Fleischer

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer explained why President Biden will not run again in the 2024 presidential election Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

ARI FLEISCHER: As a Republican, I would want nothing more than for Joe Biden to declare for re-election and run, because I would like to run against a guy who's going to be 82 years old on Election Day or right after Election Day in the year 2024. But the fact of the matter is — and I predicted this last May — Joe Biden is not going to run for re-election. And Sen. Coons — who was Biden's former chief of staff — is giving an early indication of that.

The Democratic Party is not — especially after they're going to lose the House, may lose the Senate. They're not going to want a candidate who's about to turn 80 — an unpopular president presiding over a bad economy — to be their leader in the future.

