Why Biden will not run for re-election in 2024: Ari Fleischer

The Fox News contributor reveals what Democrats think of another Biden campaign

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer looks ahead to who the Democratic candidate for president will be in 2024 on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer explained why President Biden will not run again in the 2024 presidential election Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle." 

ARI FLEISCHER: As a Republican, I would want nothing more than for Joe Biden to declare for re-election and run, because I would like to run against a guy who's going to be 82 years old on Election Day or right after Election Day in the year 2024. But the fact of the matter is — and I predicted this last May — Joe Biden is not going to run for re-election. And Sen. Coons — who was Biden's former chief of staff — is giving an early indication of that. 

The Democratic Party is not — especially after they're going to lose the House, may lose the Senate. They're not going to want a candidate who's about to turn 80 — an unpopular president presiding over a bad economy — to be their leader in the future. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

