Frustrated business owners, single mother push back on Biden's inflation claim: 'Not even close'

Business owners sounded off Tuesday after President Biden attempted to downplay inflation during a "60 Minutes" interview.

In his first television interview in over 200 days, Biden told CBS' Scott Pelley that, "We're in a position where for the last several months, [inflation] hasn't spiked, it is just barely, it's been basically even."

Business owners Brian Flynn and Keith Troyer told a different story on "Fox & Friends," however, saying that prices have not been "flat" over the last two years.

"Every month, month-and-a-half, we're getting an increase from our suppliers for freight, for the cost of goods… not flat at all. Not even close to flat," Flynn told Fox News' Steve Doocy on Tuesday.

Flynn, the owner of Jim Dandy's restaurant in Rutherford, New Jersey, said state regulations also struck at his wallet with a ban on foam containers that were far less expensive than their replacements.

Troyer, who works in the home and commercial cleaning industry in Ohio, said prices have skyrocketed within the last six to eight months.

"We don't get a break on anything," he said. "We used to have a package we would get for our new people that started around $90. Now, we give about $130 for that."

Troyer said he routinely receives calls from customers to see if prices can be lowered, but explained "there's not a whole lot we can do anymore" as his margins are so tight already.

Meantime, a single mother of three shared on "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday her struggle with rising costs after Biden claimed inflation has increased "just an inch."

"[Inflation] is a very big deal to me," Bonvillian told host Carley Shimkus.

"We're struggling to meet our needs… we pick and choose what's important for us at the moment and those are the things that we are buying. We don't have the extra to do the things that we want."

Bonvillain said the assistance she receives in addition to her part-time job is still not enough to cover the cost of necessities for the entire month.

She added that her children have been forced to adapt to cutting back on costs and her 14-year-old son has stepped up by working to help make ends meet.