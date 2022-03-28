Biden overseeing the formation of a 'major alignment' against the US by China, Russia: Pillsbury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

China expert Michael Pillsbury reacted to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying the Russia-China ties were stronger than ever on "The Ingraham Angle" Monday.

MICHAEL PILLSBURY: I think Lavrov is just giving the fact that the world knows -- that China is supporting Russia against Ukraine. China has been very careful to do some things: They claim they're abiding by the sanctions, but there's no proof of that. They claim that they support the integrity and territorial sovereignty of Ukraine, at least rhetorically, but they haven't done anything to really help Biden. I think ... that's why the long, long phone calls between Biden and Xi Jinping have not been publicly released. I think there's only one word used to characterize the last Biden-Xi Jinping phone call, which was the word candid … So I think Lavrov is quite correct. We're seeing the formation of really a major alignment against us by two major powers. This is statesmanship at its worst.

WATCH THE FULL CLIP BELOW