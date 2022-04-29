Rep. McClintock rips Biden admin for 'flooding' US with migrants: How does this benefit Americans?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., slammed DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on "America's Newsroom" Friday for the Biden administration's "deliberate" agenda to flood the nation with illegal immigrants from the southern border and argued the migrant crisis won't improve while the officials responsible for it remain in office.

SEN. COTTON SLAMS BIDEN, MAYORKAS: THEY THINK BORDERS 'SHOULD NEVER BE ENFORCED'

REP. TOM MCCLINTOCK: There won't be a lot of progress as long as the people responsible for these policies remain in office. This is a deliberate policy of this administration to flood our nation with illegal immigrants. The 836,000 that they've already deliberately really released into the country. That's larger than the population of the state of North Dakota. And while the Border Patrol has been preoccupied with that influx, 600,000 gotaways have evaded encounters and entered our country illegally. That is... larger than the population of the state of Wyoming. And that's with Title 42 in place. When Title 42 goes away, they're expecting 18,000 illegal crossings every day. That's like adding a new state of Alaska to our population every 40 days. And the simple question I asked was, how is it that that flooding our hospital emergency rooms with illegals demanding care, packing our classrooms with non-English speaking students, making it harder to deport criminal illegal aliens, flooding the labor market with cheap illegal labor. How does that benefit Americans? He has no answer because it doesn't.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: