Media needs to ask Joe Biden these three questions amid son's allegations: Gowdy

Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, should be asked by the mainstream media the same questions President Trump and his children were asked in 2016 about business dealings, former House Oversight Committee Chair Trey Gowdy argued Thursday.

This week, Tony Bobulinski, Hunter's former associate, claimed the Biden family shrugged off concerns that the Democratic nominee's alleged ties to Hunter's business deals could put a future presidential campaign at risk but the mainstream media has largely ignored the Navy veteran's interview with Tucker Carlson and the Biden campaign has remained mum.

"It's a credibility issue," Gowdy told "Fox & Friends," noting that Biden has been touting his integrity and character on the campaign trail.

The "Doesn't Hurt to Ask" author said he is "disappointed" the media is ignoring the story but isn't surprised even though the former vice president should give an answer to three questions.

"[Biden] was very definitive that he never – never's a really big word ... 'I never discussed business with my son,' OK, well we have a witness, who, remember, wore the uniform, and we were told with [Lt. Col. Alexander] Vindman, we always have to believe people in uniform, so you've got a factual dispute there," Gowdy said.

Second, Gowdy said there is the issue of how Hunter would conduct himself if Biden is elected Nov. 3.

And finally, the media needs to question Hunter Biden.

"I spent days looking at the Trump children questioned about their father's relationship with foreign countries," Gowdy said. "Is it too much to ask Hunter Biden, 'Hey, what'd you talk to your dad about?'"

Gowdy said the media needs to apply the same standard to Democrats that they apply to Republicans.

"Our society needs an umpire, a referee, it's supposed to be the media," Gowdy concluded. "What's wrong with Joe Biden telling us, 'Hey are you sure that you never discussed things with your son because we have an eyewitness in uniform who said you did?'"