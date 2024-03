Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard warned the Biden-Harris campaign has a "big problem" on their hands as they head for a rematch against former President Trump.

Gabbard argued Wednesday that voters have realized the Biden White House has been a "failure" during "Fox & Friends," citing the president's policies on the border and crime as both remain top of mind for Americans as they head to the ballot box.

"They've got a pretty big problem, because more and more Americans are recognizing what a failure the Biden-Harris administration's policies are for the American people," said the former Hawaii congresswoman, who left the Democratic Party in 2022.

"This is not something that's limited to Republicans, but they're independents and Democrats who are very frustrated with the most basic things… There are folks across the country who are… recognizing that this administration has stood for an open border policy that's made our communities less safe and causing incredible pressure on our country with millions of people illegally entering our country."

"They're recognizing, as we're seeing in some of the election results last night at the local and the state level, that the ‘defund the police’ policy of this administration has failed horrifically, recognizing that there are very real consequences to their lives, the safety of their kids, their kids' opportunity, and that is that has come about as a direct result of the failure of this administration," she continued.

Haley decided to drop out of the 2024 race following Trump's sweep on Super Tuesday, ultimately setting the stage for President Biden to compete against former President Trump in November as he narrows in on clinching the GOP primary nomination.

Trump won a vast majority of the delegates during the Super Tuesday election. Still, after winning her first contest in the race for the Republican nomination in the Washington, D.C. primary over the weekend, Haley secured her only statewide victory by narrowly edging Trump in Vermont .

Despite her Vermont win, Haley dropped out of the race Wednesday morning, stopping short of endorsing Trump during a speech in Charleston, South Carolina.

Regardless, Gabbard argued there is a sharp contrast between Biden's record and Trump's, arguing the Biden administration is lying to voters to garner more support.

"I think the biggest issues on the minds of Americans today are revealing the contrast between what Biden has done to this country and… where we were as a country under President Trump," Gabbard said.

"I think a lot of the exit polls show that the foremost issues on people's minds are the economy and the border… and on both of those issues, there is such a huge contrast between the record of President Trump and the record of President Biden."

"I hope [what] people are recognizing is how offensive the Biden-Harris administration's approach is to the American people, where they can advocate for these policies for the last three-plus years, and now all of a sudden, policies that have made our country worse, not better, made our way of life worse, not better, and now all of a sudden, flip the switch and think we are so stupid to believe the lies that they're telling us just to get our votes," she continued.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., echoed Gabbard's sentiment, warning there is "no resetting [Biden's] campaign" as the president gears up for another battle with Trump.

"If you look at the border crisis, on the economy, on the handling of crime, on the handling of national security, President Trump has a double-digit lead, in some cases, over 30 points on each of those main issues," she said during "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday.

"This is the stage that Joe Biden is going to step on today. For the State of the Union, there is no resetting his campaign. There is no resetting the failed administration he's had on those key issues that are important to voters."

She also noted Trump is in the "strongest position ever" headed into Election Day. "The voters have made the decision even before Super Tuesday that President Trump is their strongest candidate to defeat Joe Biden this November," she said.

"So we need to come together and unite, and Republican voters have done that loudly and clearly."

"We are very focused on making sure that we support President Trump and his campaign and defeat Joe Biden this November to save our country."

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.