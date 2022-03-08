Expand / Collapse search
David Asman fact-checks Biden on rising oil and gas prices: It's 'just incorrect'

Biden bans Russian oil imports, blames spiking gas prices on Putin's Ukraine war

Fox News Staff
FOX Business anchor David Asman joined 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss the White House correlating gas prices with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

FOX Business host David Asman fact-checked President Biden Tuesday, saying it is "incorrect" to say gas prices have spiked solely because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Asman joined "The Faulkner Focus" after Biden spoke at the White House announcing a ban on Russian oil imports.

BLINKEN SAYS RUSSIA MAKING A 'MOCKERY' OF TALK OF ‘PEACEFUL COEXISTENCE’ WITH US

DAVID ASMAN: As soon as Biden came into office, prices spiked not only at the gas pump, but also oil prices spiked. And they've been going up continuously long before the invasion was even in our calculations. So the idea that … all the price increases, can be blamed on the Russian invasion is just incorrect. Go ahead, look at EIA. EIA is the official energy statistics on gas prices, on oil production. You can see that everything they're saying to blame gas price increases just on the Russian invasion is wrong. It's wrong, incorrect, and also, oil production is not at its highest levels ever. It was much higher in December 2019 than it is now.

