Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Biden is suffering from a 'frontal lobe deficit': Dan Bongino

The Fox News host dives into Biden's cognitive decline

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Biden is suffering from a frontal lobe deficit: Dan Bongino Video

Biden is suffering from a frontal lobe deficit: Dan Bongino

Fox News host Dan Bongino talks President Biden's cognitive challenges in the wake of his latest gaffe on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Dan Bongino revealed the "serious thing" from which he believes President Biden is suffering Thursday on "Hannity."

ARIZONA AG SUES BIDEN TO STOP 'ILLEGAL' STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT

BONGINO: I'm not mad at Joe Biden because he's clearly suffering some kind of frontal lobe deficit that a lot of senior Americans at that age - maybe me, too, at that age - will suffer. It's a serious thing. I went to graduate school for neuropsychology. I'm very serious about this stuff. It's not a joke. It's not funny. Having said that, the man's the commander-in-chief of the most powerful military machine in the history of planet Earth. He could literally - not figuratively - annihilate the planet tomorrow morning. It's not too much to ask to have the guy know who's alive and dead in a room, especially when you're a rather prominent congresswoman who was involved in an accident just about everybody involved in politics knows about.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION BELOW:

I feel badly for Biden: Geraldo Rivera Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.