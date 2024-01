Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Critics of President Biden slammed the world leader on social media, Saturday, after he shared a photo bragging about America’s "dream team."

Users took to X to loudly dispute his statement and picture, which included Biden, his wife Jill, Vice President Harris and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, at the White House.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD PRESSED ON 2020 REGRET: BIDEN ‘A SH---Y ELECTED OFFICIAL,’ BUT TRUMP IS ‘END OF DEMOCRACY’

The picture depicted the four of them standing in front of one of the White House doorways, flanked by Christmas trees.

Biden’s caption indicated that he was sharing the photo to commemorate the three years to the day that he and Vice President Harris were inaugurated.

He wrote, "Three years with this dream team."

Despite Biden’s characterization of the dream team, the president’s approval rating hit a record low in January, with only one-third of U.S. telling an ABC News/Ipsos poll that they approve of his job performance.

Not only is this poll a record low for Biden’s presidency, it is the lowest approval rating of any president in 15 years – or since George Bush’s low approval rating between 2006 and 2008.

The approval rating also puts him below former President Trump’s current approval rating as the 2024 presidential election season heads into full swing.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD LAUGHS OFF JILL BIDEN TOUTING PRESIDENT'S ‘ENERGY’ FOR 2ND TERM: ‘I DON’T SEE THAT VIGOR'

Many of the comments on Biden’s post reflected his unpopularity. Conservative commentator Paul Szypula ripped the president, stating, "This isn’t a dream team it’s a nightmare. The Biden administration has ruined the US border and economy. Shame on Joe Biden for celebrating his last 3 years. He should be apologizing and resigning. No wonder Biden’s approval is at historic lows."

Author and RedState columnist Buzz Patterson responded to the photo, asking, "Whose dream? Not my family’s."

Hollywood actor and conservative Dean Cain shared a GIF which asked, "Are you ready for some BS?"

HotAir associate editor Karen Townsend simply replied to the image, "Nightmare."

Journalist Gerald Celente slammed Biden on behalf of Palestinians, writing, "nightmare team for Palestinians."

Market analyst and political commentator Jeff Carlson added, "A team of puppets. Three horrific years resulting from a fraudulent, fake presidency. Open Borders, Tens of millions of illegals, Destruction of major cities, Inflation, Corruption, Wars, Debt, a weaponized DOJ, national division & targeting of your political enemies."