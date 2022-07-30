Biden's fentanyl crisis is a national security threat like we haven't seen: Former DEA special ops chief

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former DEA special operations director Derek Maltz weighed in on how the Chinese Communist Party poses a "national security threat" to the United States through the southern border on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino."

DEREK MALTZ: One-hundred percent this [is] gross negligence by Joe Biden and the administration. There's mass poisonings all over the country. I work with those families every day, that you had on the show, I know their stories personally.

AS CHINA GAINS FOOTHOLDS IN AMERICA, CONGRESS IS "SLEEPING AT THE WHEEL," FORMER PENTAGON OFFICIAL SAYS

The one kid, Zach, was going to go to Stanford or UCLA. He took a pill, he died. The parents found him dead in the bedroom. Unfortunately, this is happening all too often — 9,000 a month. The other thing, too: Joe Biden said publicly that he recognized the drug crisis as an unusual, extraordinary threat to national security. So the logical question is, then, why the hell is the border wide open?

