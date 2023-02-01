Biden, feds torched after beach home search: 'When does the FBI let a suspect spend a weekend at crime scene?'

President Biden, as well as the FBI and Justice Department, faced new scrutiny Wednesday for their handling of his classified documents scandal after agents searched his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

FBI agents conducted a "planned" search of Biden's beach home for three-and-a-half hours but did not find additional classified documents, the president's attorney Bob Bauer said. Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence have all discovered classified materials at their residences or offices, though Biden's saga continues to expand.

Justice Department prosecutors were reportedly weighing a search of Biden's Rehoboth Beach home last month after several sets of classified documents were found at his residence in Wilmington, Delaware. FBI agents have searched the Wilmington home, as well as Biden's old offices at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., where a handful of other documents with classified markings were discovered.

On "The Five" Wednesday, host Jesse Watters was skeptical about the FBI's search of Biden's beach home.

"When does the FBI let the suspect spend the weekend at the crime scene? That's crazy," Watters said, noting that the search came weeks after Biden spent another weekend in the Sussex County resort town.

Watters said allowing Biden to be at the property during the overall investigation would be like the FBI telling O.J. Simpson to return to the California home where Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman were found dead.

"O.J., why don't you go rest back at Bundy before investigators get there? You look tired," Watters said.

When co-host Geraldo Rivera objected to what he called an "outrageous comparison," Watters said it may be but that it is "still fitting."

"The FBI has been to Joe's office, to Joe's house, to Joe's beach house. And you're saying there's nothing going on? They're squeezing this guy," he said.

"They put him in the White House, and they can take him out of the White House."

Watters said there is potentially more to be investigated than Biden's homes when it comes to the classified documents scandal, pointing to a recent New York Post report of an email Hunter Biden had sent to American aluminum giant Alcoa, reportedly promising information about Russian oligarchs.

The Post report said the news raises "fresh concerns about [Hunter's] access to classified documents recently discovered in his father’s Wilmington home."

Watters quipped the Alcoa correspondence must call into question whether Hunter Biden was believed to be an expert on Russia.

When "The Five" panel questioned how some of the suggestions about aspects of the classified documents saga could be considered conspiratorial, host Greg Gutfeld noted recently reported paperwork showed Hunter Biden had attested to at least renting if not owning his father's Barley Mill Road residence in New Castle County.

"You've got you have a crack addicted dude with questionable dealings in the same place where classified documents are while he is dealing and operating with a foreign adversary," Gutfeld said. "So it's not much of a conspiracy to connect those dots."

Gutfeld also noted the scandal could be "incredibly timely" as Democrats look ahead to 2024 with some potential hesitance to back Biden for re-election.

"When he decides to run for re-election, which members of the Deep State are setting him up? The same people who went after Trump or Nixon," he said.

