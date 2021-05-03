Expand / Collapse search
Scalise says Biden's embrace of 'far-left Bernie Sanders agenda' fueling 'great enthusiasm' for GOP message

Texas special election a referendum on Democrats' 'socialist' agenda, Scalise says

Fox News Staff
Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., says Democrats being bounced from Texas' special House election shows a rejection of Democrats' far-left agenda being embraced by President Biden.

House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., told "America's Newsroom" Monday that President Biden's embrace of the Democrats' far-left agenda has resulted in two Republican candidates advancing to a runoff race in Texas' Sixth Congressional District.

GOP WIN IN TEXAS DISTRICT RAISES QUESTIONS FOR BIDEN ADMIN

STEVE SCALISE: What I see all across the country is dramatic enthusiasm for the Republican Party and a lot of really, really serious concern about the direction that the socialist Democrats are taking us, whether it's Nancy Pelosi's agenda, now Biden has embraced that far-left Bernie Sanders agenda.

People don't want this to become a socialist nation yet you see how far they're moving. And I think you saw Saturday that was a reaction to that far left, trillions of dollars of spending, raising taxes to all under the name of infrastructure. That's not where America is.

You saw Susan Wright, who was endorsed by President Trump, led the way and what had been a swing district last year. Today, we've got two Republicans in that runoff. It tells you the country is rejecting socialism and that's why we're going to win the House back next year.

