Biden 'did nothing' in Wednesday's press conference, spouted 'absurdities': Bongino

"Unfiltered" host Dan Bongino eviscerated President Biden's press conference Wednesday on "Fox News Primetime," saying he "did nothing in this speech."

"The most damaging political narratives … for candidates, … politicians, are ones that … destroy some preexisting notion you had of who that person was, right? Well, that works in the other direction, too," Bongino told guest host Pete Hegseth. "If you're a failure - and based on the polling, the majority of Americans right now think Biden is a failure. So that's their preexisting notion now of who he is. What he wanted to do is change that and give a different narrative … It works the other way, too. None of that happened. He did nothing in this speech. Nothing."

Bongino named the speech's "absurdities," including that he "outperformed expectations."

" … That's like saying, like, ‘This fighter sucks so bad. We expected him to lose in 30 seconds in the first round, Pete, and he made it 50’," he commented. "And everybody's taking a victory lap like, 'Man, this guy's great. He made it 20 seconds more than we thought, outperformed expectations.'"

Other "absurdities" include Biden having "no apologies for Afghanistan," Bongino said. He recalled Hegseth hosting the Fox Nation Patriot Awards "in a very touching moment."

"I sat next to the table [of] those families [who] lost those … 13 heroes - heroes," Bongino continued. " … I'd like to apologize for him saying you had 'no apologies.’"

The Fox News host called Biden's response to inflation "downright hilarious."

"So inflation is more money printing fewer goods, right?," he explained. "A simple tautology, right? So his answer to that is: 'Here's what we got to do … Let's print more money in the Build Back Worse plan, and that'll do it.' And people are listening to this like, ‘Really?’"

When asked about the fairness of this year's midterm elections if the voting rights bill does not pass, Biden said "it all depends on whether or not we're able to make the case to the American people that some of this is being set up to try to alter the outcome of the election."

" … [T]he real kind of almost tragically comical portion out of this whole thing is the Democrats have never accepted the results of an election they don't like," Bongino reacted. "You doubt me? Just go to a search engine … and put ‘Bush v. Gore.’ They still think Al Gore won the popular vote in Florida. He never won one single recount. I guarantee you there are Democrats who still believe that. They still think Vladimir Putin was giving Donald Trump back rubs and they colluded to win the 2016 election and that Hillary should be president. Stacey Abrams thinks she's running for reelection as governor of Georgia."