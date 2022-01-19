Biden has no answers, gives no cause for hope in presidential news conference

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Our country is facing crisis upon crisis. So when an opaque, inaccessible administration schedules a presidential press conference, the American people pay attention because they’re desperate for answers and some reassurance that things will get better.

Sadly, on the eve of the one-year anniversary of his inauguration, President Biden provided no cause for hope. The president had no answers for struggling Americans who are losing faith in government or for those concerned about his competency and mental fitness. The main takeaway from Wednesday’s question and answer session at the White House is unmistakable: the malaise and uncertainty we’re all feeling are real.

First of all, Americans are not better off today than they were a year ago. Over 450,000 of our countrymen and women have died from COVID-19 on Joe Biden’s watch, and on Wednesday the president continued to cause confusion about vaccines and boosters. The president characterized the COVID-19 pandemic as a job not yet finished, but millions of Americans think the situation has become worse since last year – and they’re not wrong.

In addition to failing on his promise to "shut down" the virus, Biden made clear he has no clue how to fix our exploding inflation crisis. When he said over and over Wednesday that the best way to fix inflation was to pass his multi-trillion-dollar socialist wish list - which is falsely labeled "Build Back Better" - no one seriously believed him.

Furthermore, the world shouldn’t sleep well tonight knowing that aggressive adversaries like Vladimir Putin will take advantage of weak statements from Joe Biden like when he wondered aloud about "minor incursions" into Ukraine. This irresponsible rhetoric only emboldens the Russian president.

President Biden continued to divide the American people with his remarks Wednesday and lied about his abysmal record on unifying Americans. In his repulsive speech about voting legislation in Atlanta last week, Biden accused half the American people of siding with racists and segregationists from a half century ago. His pathetic attempts to walk back his words were just as offensive. The fact that we’re presently having a debate involving Bull Connor and George Wallace after all the progress our country has made since the 1960s speaks directly to the sorry state of affairs in the Biden White House and Democrat Party.

At the end of the day, Biden and the Democrats have lost the election integrity debate because the American people support election integrity. President Biden lying about voter suppression in the same sentence he’s bragging about record turnout in 2020 doesn’t pass the smell test. And perhaps most importantly, implying that the American people shouldn’t trust the results of the 2022 election unless his federal takeover of elections legislation is passed is not only a dangerous lack of leadership, it’s unpresidential.

Look, there’s a reason the president’s approval rating has dropped as low as 33% and that only 26% of the American people believe our country is on the right track. It’s because the Biden administration is failing across the board. If you need more evidence than the border crisis, the crime crisis, the supply chain crisis, or the debacle in Afghanistan, just ask the 28 House Democrats who’ve chosen to jump ship and retire rather than face the growing tidal wave that’s coming in November.

Many people believed that President Biden would use the occasion of the press conference marking his first year in office as a good time to announce some changes and to make a political pivot after a year of miscues. Unfortunately, the president made it abundantly clear that he’s moving full steam ahead doing the bidding of the radical left and is still in denial about his complete lack of a mandate.

The president also refused to acknowledge that he overpromised, which everyone realizes he has done. To make matters worse, Biden not only said he was satisfied with the performance of his team, he even said that his disastrous vice president, Kamala Harris, is doing a good job and that she’ll be his running mate in 2024. President Biden drove home the point that at his core he’s a tone-deaf and arrogant career Washington swamp creature who isn’t big enough to admit when he’s wrong.

With his trademark divisive rhetoric, President Biden asked if not his agenda, "What are Republicans for?" Well, that’s easy.

Republicans support reversing the Biden Misery Index. That means getting the American people back to work with pro-growth economic policies and no mandates; securing the border; returning to energy independence; supporting our heroic police and law and order; and a peace through strength foreign policy.

This is the "America First" agenda, and in the upcoming midterm election, voters will get to choose if they want more Biden misery or a change in direction.

