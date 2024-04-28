Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Biden delivers a message to the press: 'Rise up to seriousness of the moment,’ know what’s ‘at stake’

At the White House Correspondents' Dinner, the president told the reporters present to ignore 'gotcha moments'

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
close
Biden says he's not asking press to take sides, but calls on reporters to 'rise up to the seriousness of the moments' Video

Biden says he's not asking press to take sides, but calls on reporters to 'rise up to the seriousness of the moments'

President Biden delivered a message to members of the press on Saturday and said while he was not asking them to take sides, reporters needed to "rise up to the seriousness of the moment."

President Biden called on the press to "rise up to the seriousness of the moment" on Saturday at the White House Correspondents' Dinner and said that, while he wasn't calling on the media to take sides, he wanted reporters to "focus on what's actually at stake."  

"I'm sincerely not asking you to take sides, but asking you to rise up to the seriousness of the moment," Biden told the press. 

"Move past the horse race numbers and the 'gotcha' moments and the distractions and the sideshows that have come to dominate and sensationalize our politics, and focus on what’s actually at stake," Biden said. "I think in your hearts, you know what's at stake."

Biden said those stakes couldn't be higher. 

President Biden

US President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner in Washington, DC, US on Saturday, April 27, 2024. The annual dinner raises money for WHCA scholarships and honors the recipients of the organization's journalism awards. Photographer: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Photographer: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

GOP BLASTS ‘OUT OF TOUCH’ WARNING OF NO MORE WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS DINNERS IF TRUMP WINS ELECTION

"Every single one of us has roles to play, a serious role to play, in making sure democracy endures," he said. "In the age of disinformation, credible information that people can trust is more important than ever," he continued. 

The president took some shots at former President Donald Trump during the dinner, and made some jokes about his own age. 

"Yes, age is an issue, and I'm a grown man running against a six-year-old," Biden said, referring to Trump.

Pro-Palestinian protesters were also present outside the event, as they shouted "Shame on you!" and "Free Palestine" at attendees walking in. 

Biden, Trump

President Biden and former President Donald Trump. (Getty Images)

NEW POLL SHOWS BIDEN'S 2024 LEAD VANISHING WITH TRUMP ON TRIAL

Comedian Colin Jost hosted the dinner and made some quips about the president, in addition to several jokes about Trump and other Republican politicians. 

"Like many of you here tonight, I pretend to do news on TV. My 'Weekend Update' co-anchor Michael Che was going to join me here tonight but in solidarity with President Biden, I decided to lose all my Black support," he said, referring to his "Saturday Night Live" role as a co-anchor of "Weekend Update."

"I love Washington. Last time I was here I left my cocaine at the White House. Luckily President Biden was able to make good use of it at his State of the Union," Jost said, making a reference to the cocaine discovered at the White House.

President Joe Biden speaks with comedian Colin Jost during the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner in Washington, D.C.

President Joe Biden speaks with comedian Colin Jost during the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden also called on Vladimir Putin to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been in Russian prison since March 29, 2023.

"Putin should release Evan," he said at the dinner. "We are doing everything we can."

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.