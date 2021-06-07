Huckabee rips Biden for failing to mention D-Day anniversary: 'Inconceivable' that White House forgot

President Biden faced harsh backlash Monday after failing to commemorate the 77th anniversary of D-Day. Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee sharply questioned how such an oversight occurred in the White House.

Huckabee said on "Outnumbered" it is "inconceivable" that the president was unaware of the occasion, as even Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted about D-Day.

"It’s inconceivable that the president or his staff could be unaware that this was the anniversary of D-Day," Huckabee said. "There are dozens of people in the communications staff at the White House. … They know what dates are and what things are happening. So how could this have escaped the Biden White House communications department even if the president himself was unaware or had forgotten?"

Veterans are reportedly outraged by the silence of the commander-in-chief, given that an estimated 2,500 Americans died that day.

An Afghanistan and Iraq veteran told Fox News, "As a veteran I find it reprehensible that the president ends his speeches with ‘God bless the troops,’ which now seems to be in words only."

Huckabee believes it wasn’t an oversight, rather a decision by the White House.

"The fact is this was just simply something they didn't think was all that important because they had to have known what this date was. And to ignore it? It's just absolutely inconceivable to me."

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, also had an opportunity to honor the fallen soldiers during a Sunday interview on CNN, but she failed to mention D-Day as well.

Former Presidents Obama and Trump both made trips to Normandy during their respective times in office. Obama in 2009 on the 65th anniversary, and Trump in 2019 for the 75th anniversary.

"We should never forget the sacrifice of those who stormed those beaches," Huckabee said. "And I've stood on those beaches. I've gone to that cemetery. It is one of the most emotional, moving, gut-wrenching experiences to realize what our folks did."

